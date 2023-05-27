Genoa – A banner that reads “infamous journalists” appeared in the middle of the procession of Sampdoria fans, who took to the streets to ask for the club to be saved. Once again the world of information suffers an attack during a procession of ultras. A totally unjustified and unacceptable attack. In recent months, journalists have always tried to provide information in the most correct way regarding the passages that have characterized this delicate sporting event. Precisely for this reason the public attack is inexplicable. We need respect for the parties and fairness, attitudes that journalists have always adopted in respect of the fans they report and of the club.

Order of Journalists of Liguria

Ligurian Association of Journalists

USSI Liguria

Ligurian Reporters Group