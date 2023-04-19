Home cleaning is one of the essential aspects to guarantee health at home, this work includes all corners of our house, as well as the safety of our clothes.

These tasks perhaps take place without any inconvenience in our homes. However, one aspect that is little attended by the majority of the population is the cleanliness of the banknotes.

Banknotes or paper money are by definition the printed paper that represents a monetary value. In our country, the entity in charge of putting banknotes into circulation is Banco de México.

Since banknotes are constantly in contact with hands and surfaces, it is normal for them to be exposed to microorganisms that can become a problem for our health.

For this reason, below we will give you some infallible tricks to keep your banknotes free of bacteria.

In order to clean your bills, you must take into account that you have to separate them between those that are made of paper and those that are made of plastic.

clean plastic bills is easier, since for this only you need a container with hydrogen peroxide where you can dip them for a few seconds. After carrying out this operation, the only thing that is enough is to remove the residues with clean water and dry your money.

On the other hand, cleaning paper bills can be a more complicated task because they should not come into direct contact with water to avoid damage.

Even under this condition, there is a method to disinfect your paper tickets. For this you need the following items.

An atomizer.

A cup with water.

Four tablespoons of chlorine.

In order to make the disinfectant solution, what you must do is Mix the four tablespoons of bleach with the water. After that you should place the liquid inside the atomizer.

Once you have completed these steps, what you should do is spread your bills on a flat surface and spray them with the atomizer.