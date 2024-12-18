Whether with friends, family or coworkers, the month of December is marked by a large number of celebrations and events, among which Christmas lunches and dinners stand out. And of course, in all these cases you have to dress accordingly. However, choosing the perfect look for this is not easy and is an issue that often worries many people, especially if they do not have time to go home after the work day. In these cases there are two options, bring a change of clothes and change at the workplace – this is usually uncomfortable since we would have to carry a mini suitcase or a backpack to store the clothes – or wear the same outfit to the appointment as to the office.

The best thing, without a doubt, is to opt for the second option and although it may seem that this implies giving up elegance, the truth is that this is not the case. There are different keys that can make an ‘outfit’ suitable for both occasions and there are even some tricks with which any outfit can be transformed and capable of make a complete difference.

Start with a versatile foundation

The first thing to do in this type of situation is to create a look that has a versatile base. That is, choose pieces that “can be combined in both environments”, as explained Raul Rudastylist for ‘celebrities’ and ‘Zapeando’. The expert assures that the best for this will be, for example, simple and elegant dresses, as well as midi skirts combined with blouses or shirts made of fluid fabrics such as silk or satin. Furthermore, the ideal would be to opt for neutral and basic colors, such as black, gray, navy blue or beige.

However, you can also opt for a garment of a special tone, as long as it is not too eccentric and maintains that sophistication that we have talked about. It could be a knit dress, a velvet two-piece suit or a trendy garment, like a balloon skirt. The recommendation is always move within the style and personality of each one.









Skirt and sweater from The New Society. 149 and 169 euros, respectively.



the new society





The stylist comments that adding a third extra piece of clothing such as a sequin or velvet blazer will change everything and give it that Christmas touch. An extra tip will be to give a second life to comfortable looks, such as a sports jumpsuit. This may seem crazy, but the truth is that it is infallible advice for this type of case. Nuria Díaz, founder of Klauss Brand He comments that combining this garment with boots or stilettos and a sophisticated jacket, as long as it is black, will look great on a special occasion. The same thing happens with other types of outfits, such as ‘total looks’ pajamas, which are also trendy.

On the left, Klauss Brand jumpsuit, 79 euros. On the right, Gisela’s ‘total look’, 59.95 euros.



courtesy of brands





Accessories, key to transforming a look

Accessories can completely transform any style. For shoes, there are two options. One of them, changing your shoes to go to Christmas dinner. First thing in the morning, opt for a model that you usually use in your daily life and when the time comes to go to the event, change it for some high-heeled ankle boots or kitten heels. Without any other idea, it is to wear shoes from the first moment that are comfortable and suitable for the office but with a special touch. We are talking, for example, about ballerinas, but they must have that touch that we have mentioned, such as a nice red color or a leopard printtwo of the trends of the season. You can also choose cowboy boots with a low heel.

On the left, Hune ballet flats, available at Krack for 69.95 euros. On the right, MIM cowboy boots, available for 95.20 euros.



courtesy of brands





The jewelryfundamental. Raúl Ruda affirms that “we must change the discreet jewelry that we have worn to go to the office and use something striking that makes a differencesuch as wearing large earrings with glitter, pearls or statement necklaces or wide bracelets.

Above, gold earrings from Susmie’s. Bottom left, Bijou Brigitte bracelet and ring. Bottom right, Simorra necklace.

instagram



Of course, the bag It can also give that special touch to the look. Leave that maxi bag at the office and opt for a small model, much more elegant and sophisticated. For Christmas, choose designs with striking colors such as red, trendy tones such as burgundy or metallic tones such as silver or gold.

The Lunch Bag bag. 127 euros.



the lunch bag





Makeup and hair retouching

Finally, Raúl Ruda assures that a express ‘beauty’ touch-up. When applying makeup in the morning, don’t forget to use a primer before foundation and a setting spray for when you’ve completely finished the routine. This will ensure that your face lasts with the products intact much longer. Even so, before going to Christmas dinner, you should do some touch-ups, such as brushing up your blush or adding translucent powder.

Also, to give it that special touch, use, for example, red lipstick, some glitter shadows or a metallic eyeliner. If you do not usually use this type of product, it is best to invest in one. special christmas linelike the ones Kiko launches every Christmas.

As for hairstyle, Raúl Ruda recommends that if you wear your hair down, you get a ponytail or updo for dinner.

With these simple tips you can turn an office look into one perfect for a Christmas dinner.