From its origin, humanity lived surrounded by inexplicable events. And it is that, despite advances in science, being able to answer these main mysteries has become a titanic task. Maybe is that lack of answers which makes all these facts even more capture our attention and end up as a double television format that will bring us closer to the History since this saturday.

On the one hand, Inexplicable with William Shatner -which presents us with the enigmas of all humanity- and Inexplicable Latin America with John Leguizamo, which brings us the questions closest to our culture.

On the one hand, the version of William Shatner – yes, the actor known worldwide for his role as Captain Kirk in the series Star trek– premieres its second season this Saturday at 9:50 p.m. with one hour episodes.

Stories will be seen touching UFO mysteries, dark prophecies, strange mummies, the construction of incredible monuments and structures built thousands of years ago, mysterious disappearances, unanswered cases of robberies and crimes, and the secrets behind Atlantis, the lost continent.

“Our series is about all of these wonderful and intangible mysteries they don’t seem to have an answer, although in some cases we managed to get close to an answer, ”explains Shatner.

“Each episode of the series that we did and the programs that we are going to do are extraordinary things that I had no idea about,” adds the actor, who, with the help of leading scientists, first-person testimonies and dramatic re-enactments, will seek the truth about what actually happened.

Inexplicable with William Shatner presents its second season.

Inexplicable Latin America: mysteries in our land



But the double bet of History also adds to the Colombian actor John leguizamo for a spin-off from Inexplicable, which premieres its first season also this Saturday, at 10:45 p.m. (just at the end of Shatner’s version). But this new approach will have the enigmas of Latin America as its main element.

That is why these first eight episodes They will take us to enigmatic places and corners of the region to present us the cases that go from the hotel to suicides in Colombia; mysterious societies that remain in the bowels of the Earth, like the Mayan underworld in Mexico.

The Tayos cave in Ecuador, the Lima tunnels in Peru and the case of the Gill family in Entre Ríos, who mysteriously disappeared in a region known to be a hot spot for UFO sightings, will also be addressed.

John Leguizamo, the Colombian actor who triumphs in Hollywood, will host the version of Inexplicable Latinoamérica.

But there is more: we will also learn about the 1978 South American Tour, an ambitious South American rally race that went from Buenos Aires to Caracas and in which two pilots suddenly vanished on the road living a paranormal experience, the famous region of Bermuda Triangle, the black stone of Zacatecas in Mexico, the letter of Ocampo in Argentina or hitler’s cursed ship.

It should be noted that the program will also analyze characters such as The Chupacabras or Saint Death, Camazotz and the Nahuales in Mexico, and even cases of people endowed with other extrasensory faculties that have the ability to heal or have premonitions, such as Father Ignacio de Rosario, the medium Francisco Cándido Xavier in Brazil and Benjamin Solari Parravicini, known as the Nostradamus Argentina.

The first season of Inexplicable Latinoamérica will feature eight one-hour episodes.

“In the last years of my career I have been much more concerned with the history of Latinos and what we have done about Latino issues and our countries. Because we always see what happened in the United States and we already know many of those issues. that they remake and remake them. I wanted to see something new, something of us and that is why I was very excited to do this, “Leguizamo closed.