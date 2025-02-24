The Tower of the Church of the Assumption of the Riojan municipality of Viguera, which dates from the seventeenth century, has collapsed tonight for causes that are unknown And without, apparently, it has caused personal damage, according to the first provisional data.

Sources close to the investigation have indicated that the collapse has occurred around 9:30 p.m., which has caused a strong rumble and damage in some of the cars that were parked next to the church.

The mayor of Viguera, Álvaro Manzanos, explained that nearby homes have been evicted To the Church for security reasons and has insisted that the important thing is that no victims have been registered.

“We are desolate, we have lost an emblem and a symbol of our municipality,” added the mayor, for whom “The scene is incredibleE, the tower is on the ground and we do not know what happened, we cannot explain it, although the fundamental thing is that no one has suffered a scratch. “

The feeling of the neighbors is “very sorry, having suffered a great loss and desire to cry,” according to Manzanos, which recalled that The Tower dates from the seventeenth century and was restored in 2017.

The interior of the temple seems to have not suffered damage, explained the mayor, very affected and dismayed, as well as the rest of the neighbors, for what happened in this municipality, located about 23 kilometers from Logroño and with about 380 inhabitants.

To the place have moved endowments from Logroño, who have secured the area, emergency personnel, civil protection, technicians and dumps of the Civil Guard, who, after 0:30 hours, continued with Inspection work to assess the damage caused in the structure of the temple.

The bass body of the tower, which is topped in the octagonal chapitel, brick, It was built in the seventeenth century And it was completed in the next with the upper bodies, as detailed by the website of the City of Viguera.

The construction of the Church began in the 16th century and in the 18th the head and presbytery were redone.