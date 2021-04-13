sailor Moon It is one of the most famous anime ever with one of the fandoms that span generations. From the 80’s to date, many times, this fandom has shown their passion with incredible cosplay.

And, in what we are waiting for the sequel to Crystal from Sailor Moon, there have been different cosplays. This one of the most famous cosplayers has gone viral using low-budget materials.

This is not the first time Lonelyman jump to fame. He has already done it with other cosplays like the one in Shingeki no Kyojin with one of the most emblematic scenes.

Serena from Sailor Moon has never looked the same

It was through his instagram account that the famous cosplayer brought to life Serena with this new look. And, as is his custom, he wanted to do it using his creativity and the cheapest possible materials. Spray on her hair and paint on her nails.

Original post on his instagram Lowcosplayth

As we can see, he wanted to replicate the blond hair of Serena with dye and the shape of the locks and eyes with paint on her nails and fingers. The truth is that the resemblance (especially in the eyes and facial expression) is very good when you compare it with the original scene of Sailor Moon.

So, there are no excuses to show your passion for this anime. You can try to make an innovative or experimental cosplay with what you have in your own home.

