In 90min we have reported in detail about the sporting future of Sebastián Cáceres, the Uruguayan defender, who in reality has not had an outstanding performance within the Eagles team, making mistakes in key duels, he has known how to write another story within the Uruguayan national team, since since Bielsa has been coach, the defender has received the confidence of being the direct pair of Ronald Araujo and the reality is that the 24-year-old defender has had more than outstanding performances.
This fact has led several teams in Europe to set their sights on the defender who has a lot of room to grow. Thus, both the footballer and his agency are clear that the footballer’s future, for good or bad, has to be from January 2024 in the best football on the planet and this process will be more than inevitable, since everything indicates that América already has on the table the offer that they will accept to release Sebastián.
Saúl Treviño Nájera, América’s most prominent insider, confirms the central defender’s departure and unlike what other sources claim, his destination would not be Tottenham, but Napoli in Serie A. The source points out that the offer reached the offices of the club last week and what they offer to América is even above what those from Coapa expected. At the same time, this offer is the one that most attracted both Cáceres and his entourage, which is why he will accept and negotiate personal terms during the FIFA Date break.
