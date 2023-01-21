A vigil in silence, as he has often become accustomed by now Jose Mourinho, because dirty laundry would be better to wash them in your own home. The problem is that he thought about making noise Nicolo Zaniolo with the decision not to respond to the call-up against Spezia. A fracture that is difficult to heal and which forces Roma to look for a solution in the last 9 days of the transfer market available. Not a simple mission for Tiago Pinto who perhaps already tomorrow before the championship match to the microphones of Dazn will explain this week’s short circuit with Zaniolo. Though the rift between the player and Roma has distant rootsbecause it was born from the stalemate on the renewal of his contract and exploded after the Coppa Italia match with Genoa.

The boos of some fans at the Olimpico, despite Mourinho’s public defense, did not go down well with the player who asked to be sold a few days later. And if with Fiorentina his absence was justified with a flu syndrome, against Spezia he clearly told Mourinho that he was not available to leave. For this reason, the footballer, if he were to stay in Trigoria, probably won’t leave with the team even the following Sunday for the match against Napoli, despite the fact that today he participated in the finishing-off with the rest of the group, only to then return home with his father.

Now he awaits developments with his agent at work to present Trigoria with an offer that the Friedkins can take into consideration. The dialogues with Tottenham continue, but without a permanent sale, the player will not move from the capital. More secluded other Premier clubs such as West Ham and Brighton, while Milan, for now, is simply monitoring the situation.

Tiago Pinto will take care of all this, however, Mourinho will have the dilemmas on the pitch, because the exam at Spezia, after the sting at Juve, becomes even more important in view of the Champions race. This is why the Special One despite four cautions such as Celik, Smalling, Mancini and Cristante, will not play pre-tactics, relying on the best eleven. The only doubt remains linked to Lorenzo Pellegrini because his conditions are not yet good, but he will grit his teeth. He left with the team and only tomorrow morning will the coach resolve his last reservations about letting him play or not. The feeling, as has already happened in the past, is that the Giallorossi captain will not shirk the commitment, maybe setting the playing time to the hour of play.