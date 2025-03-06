Diego Martínez Torrón (Córdoba, 1950) is a professor emeritus of Spanish literature at the University of his hometown. Counts with numerous publications of your specialty, with Reference studies on Cervantes, Azorínand Álvaro Cunqueiro, among other authors, as well as … prestigious philological editions.

At the same time, he has developed a creation work, deployed in poetry, essay and narrative.

Author

Diego Martínez Torrón

Editorial

Almuzara

Year

2025

Pages

256

Price

21 euros

In this last genre, he now gives us an exciting novel, ‘Inés and Los eldes’, which, as his own author explains, This book «is for adults who are children, and for children who are adults. And for fathers or mothers who want to tell their own stories to their daughters. It is a Rubik cube that plays with spaces, characters and times. I advise you to simply get carried away. Indeed, this is a good recommendation to enjoy the adventures of three girls, Inés, Elena and Sofia, «Daughters of a beautiful and intelligent mother, a mother Cierva. And of the great white, kind and human bear ».

And they have An admirable and wise grandfather, Yayo, of great presence in the plot. Although there are several narrative voices, for example that of Yayo himself, the main one is that of Inés who from the present looks at the past and tells us, “I am a nostalgic old man”, who wishes to recover the childhood “of the girls-people, of the girls with goblin, of the girls between elves.”

The little ones pursue a dream: to find a remedy, ‘it’, that heals all the diseases because we have to be very aware of Lto the fragility of the human being and of life, that became tragically manifest with the pandemic of a deadly virus, at which time it reflects in the work.

As is meditated on around power, wars, abuse of nature. Martínez Torrón’s novel is full of the force of fiction and fantasy, and is also a song to culture, currently more necessary than ever.

Little elves pursue a dream: to find a remedy, ‘IT’, that heals all diseases

The call is claimed «CEC Program: Civism, Education and Culture» And we are reminded that “books are imaginary and invisible friends who evoke us a wonderful world inhabited not only by writers, but also by musicians, filmmakers and painters,” urging us to “learn to be happy with culture, which is the most beautiful heritage bequeathed by so many artists of our old civilization.”

The issue of the vital importance of culture occupies and worries Diego Martínez Torrón, as can be seen above all in his work ‘The soul of books. Literature as shelter ‘ (Berenice, 2024), in which, among other issues, it values ​​Europe, then – he says – “represents the most civilized and advanced way of a concept of democracy, culture and freedom that is in crisis”, and invites us, without neglecting current authors, to frequent to the classics.

Will that day come when “wars are remembered as an anachrony, as a residue of primitive times. And then Peoples will be understood through dialogue And of the collaboration ”, we read in ‘Inés and Los eldes’. Bella utopia that may be in our hands become reality.