Ines Trocchia in lingerie in Milan, “on fire” fashion show

“9-1-1 ?? I am on fire,” wrote Ines Trocchia accompanying a short video posted in recent days on social media.

The showgirl sporty and well-known Inter fan parade with spectacular lingerie in the center of Milan (in the prestigious setting of the gallery next to Piazza Duomo). It’s an explosion of likes, hearts and comments of love from followers for the Italian influencer and model (born in Nola on 22 December 1994).

Ines Trocchia in a bikini in Positano, what a show

Ines Trocchia then left everyone breathless with a couple of photos in a bikini from the beach of Positano. “Italian, very Italian”, the message accompanying the shots. And here too, they are “beautiful” at will for one of the most beautiful women on the planet.





Ines Trocchia is also highly courted by many footballers. But she clarified in the past: “They know that in most cases they can have many women. But if you are in a club they don’t approach you directly, they send some friends to ‘scout’. And on Instagram they write to you but don’t follow you, this is to do everything secretly. Maybe because they’re married”

