Ines Trocchia, heart of Inter (who flies to the Champions League)

L’Inter knocks out the da Luz stadium in Lisbon (Barella-Lukaku – with double celebration of Big Rom, the first “secret” the second revealed), booking the Champions League semifinals in the Italian derby against Milan or Naples and the Inter supporters dream.

With them definitely too Ines Trocchiathe beautiful bell model (cover girl for world top magazines from GQ to Maxim, ForMen, Playboy. Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar and many others), former face of Sportitalia (guest in the past also to other sports programs such as Tiki Taka) since black heart.

Ines Trocchia, red card to the players

Ines Trocchia loves Inter and football, but has always made it clear that she is not interested in football players. “I am happily engaged and I live together. The footballer is not the type of man that suits me,” Barbara D’Urso said on Afternoon Five in recent days.









Ines Trocchia and the players: many have tried, I’m not interested in them

And in the past Ines Trocchia to the Lunatics of Rai Radio2 (conducted by Roberto Arduini and Andrea Di Ciancio) was even clearer: “Footballers? Many have tried with me, even if I’m not very interested in them. They are too phenomenal, the players think they are cool, they feel too much. I don’t want to generalize, but they know that many women fall at their feet, they always have a pleasant way. If you are a local they don’t even come to talk to you, they make you approach by a friend. Or on Instagram they send you a private message, but they don’t follow you. As if to make it clear that they have to do things secretly, because maybe they have a wife”.

