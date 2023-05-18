She is known to be one of the sports journalists most attractive in the Mexican media and worldwide, Inés Sainz has dedicated two decades of her life to small screenwhere through various spaces of Aztec TV He has been able to interview personalities from multiple disciplines.

Despite being an expert in the soccernot unaware about the football and has also been in the most important game of each season of the nfl: the Super Bowl, where he has tried to carry out his interviews exclusively and has had the opportunity to talk with the protagonists of Super Sunday.

However, Ines Sainz He had to travel a long way to get to where he is today, since dabbling in sports journalism was not easy. He had to knock on many doors until TV Azteca gave him the opportunity.

The sensual host of TV Azteca is the visual appeal of Instagram inesaniz01

In accordance with Ines Sainzwho accumulates just over one million 802 thousand followers on Instagram, proclaims herself one of the pioneers in sports journalism in Mexico. On this occasion, she showed off her great body while sunbathing in a spicy white bikini.