She is known for being one of the most attractive sports journalists in the Mexican media and worldwide, Inés Sainz has dedicated two decades of her life to the small screen, where through various spaces of Aztec TV He has been able to interview personalities from multiple disciplines.

Despite being an expert in soccer, she is not unaware of American football and has also been in the most important game of each season of the nfl: he super bowlwhere he has tried to carry out his interviews exclusively and has had the opportunity to talk with the protagonists of Super Sunday.

However, Ines Sainz She confessed that it has not been so easy to deal with sports characters, since, in her career, she has met those who have proposed to her due to her physique, she even acknowledged that they have tried to seduce her, even up to they have harassed herThis is how he confessed in an interview on Jorge “Burro” Van Rankin’s YouTube channel.

The sensual host of TV Azteca was the attraction in Qatar 2022 Instagram inesaniz01

“Many (have tried to seduce her), the truth, but well, they have also understood, they are professionals and when you tell them ‘hey, thank you very much, I am married’ (they understand)”, explained the host, who acknowledged that she has interviewed some athletes attractions and one of them is the benchmark for AC Milan and the Italian National Team, Paolo Maldiniaccording to Inés Sainz, who accumulates a little more than one million 802 thousand followers on Instagram.