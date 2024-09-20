“The next person who calls me a champion, I’ll stab them.” That’s how it began. the video that the neurologist Inés Rodríguez Martínez (Tenerife, 25 years old) uploaded to her TikTok account (@unusual) last February. “In case you haven’t noticed, I have a disability and I walk down the street and someone tells me, you’re a champion, you can do anything, go all out,” continued the young woman, who has cerebral palsy and is fed up with being congratulated for existing. The social network did its part, word of mouth did too, and the video exploded. More than 5.2 million views, 5,082 comments and seven months later, Rodríguez has debuted as a collaborator on the new season of The Intermediate. In her section, which is called like her on social networks, Unusualtells with great humor what the daily life of a disabled person is like: of the architectural barriers that are found the five things you should never say to someone with some type of disability.

This collaboration is the latest opportunity that has arisen for her, but Rodríguez has been publishing videos on TikTok since 2021, a task that she has combined with her work as a speech therapist. She practices what she calls “adapted customs”, where she shows her reality and how a person with a disability lives. “I think I am quite entertaining to watch,” she jokes. “Sometimes things happened to me, I laughed alone and thought, if someone saw me…”, the disseminator recalls to EL PAÍS. And one day she decided that yes, someone would see her. Or thousands of people. Or millions. She put her phone on and recorded it. She started on YouTube and then moved to TikTok, a platform on which she has 170,000 followers. “I think the first step in any social movement is to make it visible, to let people know that you exist,” she says.

In his videos, Rodriguez cut cabbage, He walks down the street with his tricycle, surfs, puts on makeup, play the guitar, prepare coffee, ties his shoelaces, Practice climbing on a climbing wall and, in the meantime, reflects on disability and spreads information about cerebral palsya condition she has had since she was a baby as a result of perinatal hypoxia, that is, a lack of oxygen during birth. “Four or five months after I was born, my parents compared me to a cousin of my age and they saw that I wasn’t doing things that I should be doing,” she recalls. They took her to the doctor and began the examinations. “It really hurts me that my parents were never told the diagnosis, they had to find out by reading reports. Nobody sat them down to explain anything to them, nor did they make it easy for them,” she adds.

More information

Rodríguez highlights the “immense luck” she had in growing up in a family that had the desire, the motivation and, above all, the resources to give her the attention she needed. “I am grateful that they did not put limits on my abilities. My parents tell me that I wanted to sign up for all the extracurricular activities and once I asked them to go archery. They said, where is this girl going? But they signed me up. They thought I would realize. When I saw that I couldn’t, I left, and that was it. Life puts limits on you in the end, but no one has ever told me to do this “you can’t do it” thing,” she reflects.

Rodríguez has achieved something in his little piece of the Internet that not many content creators can boast: a community in which there is hardly any room for hate. “I have a wonderful audience, I have almost no haters and, if there is one, people jump on it. I don’t even have to lift a finger,” she says. What is the secret? For her, there are several factors that play in her favor. One of them is humor, a tool that she considers “super useful” to talk about any subject. She also believes in spreading the word from a place of affection, something that she strives to apply in her videos: “I understand that you don’t know, because nobody has explained anything to you.” “Sometimes I get angry and it bothers me, like in the video that went viral, but just as I have the right to be angry, you also have the right to not know. I try to maintain the balance between social criticism, the ‘please leave me alone’, and the ‘I’m going to explain to you why I need you to leave me alone’,” she says. And she argues: “People with disabilities are super new in society. I suppose that the first woman who put on pants, someone would also call her a champion for facing all these people who only gave her problems. In that sense, I understand it perfectly. What I have argued is that you don’t have to tell me, you can just shut up and that’s it.” Because as Rodríguez sums up: “People love to give their opinion and I think it’s not necessary. It’s almost never necessary.”

Among the videos that are most popular on her profile are those in which she is cooking because, as she explains, they are very “entertaining”, although also tense to watch. In them, she cuts cabbage with a huge knife, peels garlic or chops onions, while she humorously wonders why these vegetables have to be round. “I see them and I say, my goodness, what a character,” she laughs.

Others that work very well are those about makeup. For Rodríguez, both themes are very good tools to introduce a speech and get people to listen, while showing alternatives to how to do things. He also talks about meritocracy, opens up about his insecurities or reflects on why he does not consider his disability a complex. “It seems like a waste of time to me, you know? I have much higher concerns than this, which is something I can’t change. I’ve always lived with it, so I don’t know anything else either. Sometimes it bothers me, but what do I do? Do I kill myself? Well, no,” he explains.

Rodríguez, like many other children with disabilities, grew up with a lack of role models in the media, cinema and television. A situation that is slowly changing. “A few weeks ago, a really cool animated film was released, Buffalo Kids, “where a child with a disability comes out,” she says, and reminds us that “normalisation is very important, especially from a young age. Children don’t have a hard time assimilating it, they don’t have to deconstruct anything because they are building themselves.” And she suggests: “I think it is essential to educate in inclusion.”

Asked if she feels like a possible role model for the new generations and how she faces that responsibility, Rodríguez is clear: “I make mistakes and I will make them, but I am calm. I think I am doing the best I can and, above all, as naturally as I can. I am simply living my life and exposing it.” This content creator also jokes about her work: “How bad must things be for a random girl cutting onions to be a role model.” And although she knows that there is still a lot to do, she feels very fortunate to be part of this change.

And how does she face this year in which her life has changed so much? At the moment, she is going to start studying acting. Any dreams? “I would love to go to The RevoltI know I would have a great time.” Broncano, take note.