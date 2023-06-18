We met a year ago during a work trip, in which, in addition to a public debate table, we shared a private chat after a table. She introduced me to the person who accompanied her, with name, surname and job, as “a friend”. She passed the time. She called me a few days ago to announce the publication of A homosexuality of his own, a book in which, without coming out, because she has never been in private, she comes out publicly as a lesbian. In it, Inés Martín Rodrigo (Madrid, 40 years old) talks about her love, reciprocated, by L., her partner for eight years. I tie ends. But let her be the one to undo the knot.

He is already 40 years old. Why are you writing this book right now?

Because I have the feeling that young women believe that we have guaranteed freedoms and rights and I, who was born in 1983, am aware of how fragile they are. These are troubled times and they are in danger.

Isn’t there a more intimate reason?

Yes, as a person with a speaker, even a small one, I have that responsibility. I have never hidden in my intimate environment, but I had never said it in public. I didn’t see the need, or wasn’t able to, at 20, or 30, or five years ago. Now yes. Even if you are aware that it comes at a price.

At this stage? Working as you work in the cultural sector? Which?

The cultural sector is diverse and working in it is not a vaccine against homophobia. The price can be the exhibition, the labels; the risk that from now on, when she publishes a book, she will be labeled as an LGTBI writer, for example.

Don’t like that shelf?

I don’t like any bookshelf. Labels constrain, limit and misdefine us. I don’t mind taking that risk, but if they look for me flying a flag, they won’t find me. This book is not a banner, it is much more than that.

What is it?

It began as a protest text and has ended up being self-knowledge. It is the book that I would have liked to read at the age of 15 to see that I was not a freak. It’s a reckoning with myself for having hurt me so much. It’s my way of telling my mother what I couldn’t tell her in life. Sometimes I imagine saying to her: “Mom, I’m a lesbian”, and I’m excited to think of her reaction, because mothers know their children like no one else. I couldn’t, she died when I was 14 years old.

Have you cried writing?

I have freed myself, I have written things that I had not even told myself, I have taken an enormous weight off my shoulders.

Martín Rodrigo tells in ‘A proper homosexuality’ the shock that was for some when Nadal picked up with a tuxedo and without makeup. “Everything that is not normative is surprising,” he explains. bernardo perez

His mother’s death almost spelled his own, he writes.

My world collapsed. We were very close, I took refuge in her a lot, because I was a different girl. I cannot say discriminated against, because at that age you are not aware of being discriminated against, but I felt very alone and isolated. When my mother gets sick, when I’m 11 or 12 years old, I get sick too. And when she dies, since I didn’t want to live, I stopped eating. There were days when he only ate an apple. My family was in mourning and did not realize that I had another seriously ill patient at home. Of depression and anorexia. They admitted me when she weighed 34 kilos, I spent six months in the hospital. Coming out, my second life began. In Madrid, far from the town where I grew up.

Do you look in the mirror today?

Full body, I am not capable. The last time I weighed myself was when I was discharged. I am cured, but there is always something latent. I compare it to alcoholism. An alcoholic cannot drink a drop. I can’t not eat. If I don’t eat one day, I can fall back into fasting. One of my great achievements is to enjoy food again, but I need self-discipline and people who love me, like my partner, who cares about my meals.

Doesn’t that bother you?

No, because it is a declaration of love. Literally and absolutely.

When you come out of the closet, you indirectly bring out your partner. Did they speak it?

I wouldn’t have written this book if she hadn’t wanted to. She asked her permission and she even authorized me to publish her full name. I was the one who preferred to use her initial. It is she who has the right to choose how and when to say it, or not to say it at all.

Do you understand María del Monte, who did it at the age of 60?

Clear. And notice that, even so, she has not uttered the word “lesbian”. It is much easier to say “gay” than “lesbian”. It seems that the word gives cramp. For being a woman and homosexual you are doubly discriminated against, and that does not happen to gay men. To begin with, they have had references, from Lorca. We do not. Or much less. We have gone, almost, from the fight for the visibility of homosexual men, to that of transgender people, and that is great, great, but many of us lesbians have stayed by the wayside.

In the book, she tells that she investigated the private lives of writers and celebrities to verify different ways of being a lesbian. Did she gossip with a cause?

Yes. I have done referrer research instinctively out of sheer necessity, because I needed to exist. Literature is refuge and mirror. You, when reading, listening to music, watching movies, look for mirrors, and if you don’t have them, you don’t exist, you are invisible. Of course there have been lesbians before us, and surely they have lived their intimate lives in freedom, but without being visible, and the young women of my generation grew up without them. That’s why I say I’m a lesbian, but not invisible.

Define invisibility.

Among other things, they don’t know what to do with you. We are uncomfortable. Like we don’t fit in their heads. At a high-profile cultural event to which I was invited, all the writers were sitting with her partners, and my wife was put at another table.

And you didn’t get up and leave?

No, in those situations I make myself small and what I want is to get under the table. I am very shy and insecure. I am not one to give the note.

Well, with this book he will give it.

I run that risk. I want to be visible without fuss. The most difficult thing in life is naturalness.

In addition to visibility, it claims sex, eroticism and joy. Is she enjoyable?

We continue with the heteropatriarchal stereotypes that a lesbian has to be a certain way, have a certain appearance, even sometimes be psychologically unbalanced. But if there is something I run away from, it is victimhood. When I left the hospital I was very aware that I was being given a second chance, and I clung to life tooth and nail and with great intensity to live and enjoy again. I am reasonably happy. I feel very proud, after so much pain, of the life I have built for myself: a woman who loves another woman and is loved by her. For me it is almost an obligation to enjoy. This book is an exercise in brutal honesty. You only regret what you don’t do.

LIFE OF INÉS Inés Martín Rodrigo (Madrid, 40 years old) won the 2022 Nadal award for The forms of wanting, a fictional novel in which many saw a transcript of the author, a cultural journalist for almost 15 years in the newspaper abc and, for one year, responsible for the literary supplement April of The Newspaper of Spain. It has been, however, in own homosexuality, his latest book, where Martín Rodrigo takes a self-portrait and strips naked in “an exercise in brutal honesty”.

