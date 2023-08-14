Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/14/2023 – 3:25 pm

The mother of federal deputy Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG) and daughter of former president Tancredo Neves, Inês Maria Neves Faria, died on the morning of this Monday, 14th, in Belo Horizonte. She was 84 years old and died at home, from causes not disclosed by the family. The wake takes place this Monday afternoon, at the Funeral House, in the capital of Minas Gerais.

In addition to Aécio, Inês leaves two more children: Andrea and Angela. Furthermore, she had seven grandchildren. She was the widow of former banker and former federal deputy Gilberto Faria (MG).

In a note, deputy Aécio Neves spoke about the death. “Today I lost my mother. The pain, as those who have experienced it know, is excruciating. My only words at this time, on behalf of myself and my children, is of gratitude. Immense gratitude for your love, for your dedication and for your examples. Rest in peace my beloved mother!” he stated.