Inés Hernand, the only presenter who has participated in the two editions of the Benidorm Fest, did not like to find out through the transparency portal that she has earned much less than her two colleagues at the head of the galas of the 2023 edition. ” Come on with this very small, testimonial and symbolic difference of earning €35,000 less than my two fellow presenters at the Benidorm Fest, look what a laugh and how good I feel”, he commented this Thursday on his Twitter profile.

Hernand refers to the newspaper information Public, which has requested the Government via the transparency law the salaries of the three presenters. Although the information brought to light that she received 15,000 euros compared to the 50,000 euros of her colleagues, RTVE has qualified this newspaper that the information provided is wrong and that Transparency will rectify it shortly. While Naranjo did have a cache of 50,000 euros, by adding to the three galas that of the two live performances that he offered as a singer in two of them, Vázquez obtained 25,000 euros, they comment from the public channel.

The salary difference between the presenter of Gene Playz and his partner, with similar work on the three nights of the contest that chose Blanca Paloma as the Spanish representative at Eurovision 2023, is still 10,000 euros, something for which RTVE has no response at the moment, after being consulted about it.

RTVE spent 4.07 million on the Benidorm Fest 2023, points out Public in your article. The final on February 4 obtained a 14.5% audience share and an average of 1,887,000 million viewers, making the public channel the leader on Saturday night. Last year, Hernand already earned less than Máximo Huerta and Alaska, his colleagues in the work of the Benidorm Fest 2020, as revealed Maldita.es.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.