This Thursday, as planned, Inés Hernand visited the set of Not even if we were to share the stove with Belén Esteban after her victory in MasterChef Celebrity 9. Although the main objective was to cook together, before getting down to work, the presenter and lawyer played a fun game of ping-pong and has had a relaxed conversation with the program’s collaborators.

This discussion did not take long to deviate towards one of the most talked about aspects of the last edition of the contest: the tense relationship between Marina Rivers and Pelayo Díaz.

Far from avoiding the issue, Hernand has assured that The distance between both participants was evident: “You could see that there was an objective schism and that’s it. He didn’t speak to her.”

Furthermore, the guest has delved into the possible reason behind this disagreement, pointing out that The differences between them responded to a lack of mutual understanding.

In his words: “I believe that he did not understand her code and she did not understand his code. What usually happens in things, that They are normal human relationships“.