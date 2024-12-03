At the age of 14, Inés Hernand was already collecting signatures to warn the institutes in her area that a teacher was frequently absent. He called for a ‘sit-in’ for Palestine at school and minutes of silence for Marta del Castillo. Although the Madrid native is now a content creator and presenter for RTVE, it is impossible to separate these facets from activism. It is not difficult for the presenter to throw a small jab at the political right between stoves and ‘spherifications’, as viewers of ‘Masterchef celebrity’ have seen, where Hernand has been proclaimed the fair winner of a close and complicated edition. Although the presenter’s career is booming, she recognizes that she is “just another job” although her position is useful for her to talk about issues that concern her. This is how he explained it to ABC: »I am fully aware that now that I have a little money and the possibility of saying everything I think in a medium without losing my job, I am going to do it. I have to have a pulse. Even if work bothers me, I will be less bothered than another person.”

During her time in the program, Inés maintained a very good relationship with another candidate: Cristina Cifuentes. Her good harmony was the reason for criticism of the presenter for having a close relationship with a woman who was part of the PP and was president of the Community of Madrid with that party. Although the presenter considers herself a “dialogue” person, she recognizes that if Cifuentes remained in politics, the relationship would be very different. «If Cristina Cifuentes were still active there would not be good harmony like now. Being in active politics requires doing things that affect me today and decisions that Cifuentes has been able to make have had a ‘butterfly effect’ on things like public health that concern me. I have demonstrated and exercised my vote when she was there. “To criticize the relationship with Cifuentes is to have a superficial vision of human issues.”

It is inevitable that the presenter alludes to political and social issues in her answers. We have seen it on the program, but also throughout her career as a presenter on RTVE. This has sometimes played tricks on him and some controversy, although he assures that he wants to maintain a good relationship with all positions. «I have a privileged situation, but I have to move forward. If Pedro Sánchez leaves the Government tomorrow I will have to continue working. I have to have dialogue with all parties, although I defend my political side. “I don’t just give speeches against people who are not of my opinion,” he added. «Defending human rights is a human sense, not a political one. I would like to see the people who criticize me how they hug their relatives this Christmas. Although there is not so much tension on the street, no one has yet stabbed me and burst my liver. If not, ‘wow’,” he explained, referring to users who criticized his good harmony with the former politician.

The presenter does not miss the opportunity to refer to the current political situation, including current affairs such as the accusations of Irene Montero, who accuses the PSOE of transphobia for eliminating the “Q+” from the LGTBI acronym in her presentation. «Now more than ever we must protect everyone due to the rise of the extreme right. We have aggressive speeches against modern democracies. Not in my name, of course. I don’t understand why everything that is inclusive has to be corrected and more people who are not affected by that reality have to be corrected. From a human point of view it is difficult for me to understand it and even more so if they do it to please others.









His face had already appeared on RTVE Play before his controversial presentation on the Goya 2023 carpet. “You are an icon, president, we love you!” he shouted openly. «They are going to blame me for the ‘icon of Pedro Sánchez’, Cristina Cifuentes and those who will come… It is something very superficial, a catchphrase and pop and tacky language that I decide to have. It is a type of communication and that people take it literally, in short, although I hope everyone supports universal basic income, but that is not the case. “Bees don’t waste time explaining to flies, because honey is better than poop,” he said.

The lack of relationship with her parents for years, the importance of her grandmother in her childhood and adolescence as she took care of her for a long time, the family chosen through her friends… Her entire life was captured in the dish that was given to her. won this edition. A round story. “We are a generation that has been taken care of by grandparents because the majority of parents have dedicated themselves enormously to their work, so my story is a realistic story.” The presenter does not consider her relationship with her parents to be lost or pending. «It has not existed for seven years and sometimes for mental health it is better to put a distance. I have always had the presence of my grandmother and I have never had any emotional lack at a structural level, otherwise I would be much crazier than I am now.”

In recent years, controversy has surrounded ‘Masterchef’. It is common that in some edition there will be an applicant who criticizes the mental pressure they suffer during their time in the program. Something that other candidates and winners, like Inés, have denied. «My experience has been super favorable, I have the personality to be placed in this format. I also take into account my previous experiences. The content creator explained that she worked in a bar in London, has had to share a mattress to be able to live in precarious times and has worked under the pressure of fast food restaurants. «For me ‘Masterchef’ is Asian luxury. It is an established program that seeks to review itself. The harshness or previous controversies are normal, it is not a superb program,” the RTVE presenter acknowledged to ABC.