Inés Domecq is one of the most elegant women in Spain. And of the world. Word from the US version of Vanity Fair magazine. Her impeccable appearances at her events capture all the spotlights, making her the perfect guest. Only the aristocrat is capable of appearing at a wedding in a white dress, like the one she wore at the wedding of her cousin Iván Bohórquez with África Sierra, breaking the established rules and, despite this, becoming a style benchmark . Her bearing and her good taste can do anything.

His professional career has been linked to fashion for two decades, although it was not until April 2020 when, to the delight of his thousands of admirers, he launched his own brand, The IQ Collection. She did it together with Virginia Pozo, also the founder of the Coosy clothing brand.

After many years working as a stylist, “designing was a super natural step”, explains Inés Domecq about her beginnings, encouraged by all the times she couldn’t find the pieces she was looking for. “The idea of ​​creating my own designs – she specifies – has always been on my mind and sharing my vision of fashion through them.” Thus she fulfilled one of her dreams. And big. Her creations have fallen in love with both the general public and critics in her brief career as a designer.

Now, thanks to the veteran shoe brand from Alicante, Cuplé has been able to fulfill another dream, “designing a super special and unique shoe collection in which I have also been able to create my own prints and make it even more mine.” She is very happy with the result of her new business project, Inés Domecq Shoes, in which she has paid “special attention to creating a shoe for each type of woman, knowing that each one of us has a lifestyle and needs.” different. They are designed so that women can wear them in their day-to-day life and also on special occasions”, the Jerez-born woman tells this newspaper, to whom she “really is very excited” to go down the street and see her designs. However, and “set to dream, I would love to take them from Beatrice Borromeo to Zendaya.”

On the national scene, he already conquered Doña Letizia just one year after founding his firm. The Queen opted for one of her designs to inaugurate the International Tourism Fair (Fitur). It was a flattering white sleeveless jumpsuit made of 100% cotton denim with ruffle detail. An international push for the eldest daughter of rider Humberto Domecq Ybarra and María Jesús Fernández Govant. Other of her admirers are fashion prescribers such as Paula Echevarría, Paz Vega and the ‘influencer’ María García de Jaime, who chose one of her dresses for the baptism of her daughter. Eugenia Osborne, Isabelle Junot, Sofía Palazuelo, Eugenia Martínez de Irujo and her daughter, Tana, also succumb to her good work. These last three are from the family since Inés Domecq is married to Javier Martínez de Irujo, with whom she has two children.

His designs are easily recognizable thanks to his commitment to “very marked silhouettes, highly structured garments where pattern design and volumes are very important, highlighting exaggerated shoulders and narrow waists that always flatter the figure.” A magnificent work inspired by “the great female icons that fashion popularized in the 90s, from Jane Birkin to Lady Di -in her heyday, he points out-, without forgetting women with a style as sophisticated as Countess Jaqueline de Ribes , Barbara Hutton or the jewelry designer Elsa Peretti ».

In the case of her first line of footwear, Inés Domecq drinks from her deepest Andalusian roots and makes them the axis of a collection that surprises with a color palette that evokes the winters of southern Spain. A bet “for the mixture of colors and classic and noble fabrics that are mixed with modern and current prints”. She gives a plus with the possibility of customizing the shoes with charms of different colors in suede and velvet.

The Andalusian asserts that «the elegance of a woman begins with the shoes she wears. Shoes determine our way of walking, our attitude… Furthermore, after many years working in fashion I have learned that a beautiful shoe can lift any ‘look’».