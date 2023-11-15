Ines de Ramon is Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend. She is a manager in the luxury field and she is 32 years old

It’s been 7 years since Brad Pitt he separated from his wife Angelina Jolie and today it seems that the actor has found love again. The Hollywood star was paparazzi at the 12th Art+Film Gala annual of LACMA in Los Angeles together with Ines de Ramon32-year-old vice-president of the high jewelry brand Anita KoInes. The new couple therefore has a 27 year age difference.

Ines has a degree in business administration fromUniversity of Geneva in 2013 he worked for Christie’s and for the Swiss jeweler De Grisogono. She was married to Paul Wesley, actor of “The vampire diaires” until last year. Ines and Pitt met in November 2022 and seem to spend a lot of time together. The manager also reportedly became “very close” to Pitt’s “inner circle of friends.”

However, it seems that Pitt don’t rush to introduce your new partner to your 6 children (Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17 and the twins Vivienne and Knox, 15) even if “Things between them are going great.” “It’s not that she doesn’t love Ines,” the source explained to US Weekly, “it’s just that she wants to make sure this relationship goes far before taking the big step.”

