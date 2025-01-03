More than eight years was the time it took for Brad Pitt (61 years old) and Angelina Jolie (49 years old) to reach a divorce agreement. The Hollywood stars surprised their followers and the press after it was announced that their legal battle had come to an end.

«More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. “She and the children left all the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since then she has focused on finding peace and healing for her family,” said Jamen Simon, the actress’s lawyer, in a letter published in the magazine ‘People’.

Although the details of said agreement have not been revealed so far, what is known is that behind this decision there has been Inés de RamónPitt’s current girlfriend. According to sources close to the actor, “Inés influenced Brad to finally reach an agreement,” and they added that “De Ramón made it clear to Pitt that closing this chapter would be essential to building a life together,” they said.

The Hollywood star and the Director of Sales and Public Relations of the jewelry store Anita Ko were seen for the first time at the 2022 Oscars After Party, fueling rumors of romance between the two. It was not until their appearance at the British Silverstone circuit where they confirmed their relationship, appearing together and in a loving attitude in front of the media.









About Inés de Ramón

Inés de Ramón is a 32-year-old young woman with Madrid origins who was born in New Jersey. Graduated in Business Administration from the University of Geneva in Switzerland, her professional career has focused on the field of fashion and luxury, currently being the Director of Sales and Public Relations of the prestigious jewelry brand Anita Ko.

In addition to his position, he has also served as model for said brand, as well as posing for the spring/summer campaign of the fashion brand Uter, demonstrating her diverse talents and versatility.

The stormy divorce

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce on September 19, 2016, alleging “irreconcilable differences,” and it was not until December 30, 2024 that it was finally finalized.

After 12 years of marriage, 6 children and establishing themselves as one of the couples most loved by the press, the request presented by the actress surprised more than one. Although at first they wanted to keep the entire process private, years later the lawsuit was leaked and dark facts about Brad Pitt came to light, where Angelina accused him of having suffocated to one of his children and hit another during a private flight from France to California.

The tension increased even more when ‘Brangelina’s’ children took a stance on the events, resulting in five of her six children removing Brad’s last name from their registry. The first was Maddox (22 years old), who for some time has only used the last name Jolie in his daily life. Then Sahara (19 years old) and Pax (20 years old) joined, the latter being the most controversial, since he dedicated some harsh words to the actor during Father’s Day: “You have made the lives of the people closest to me a constant hell. You can tell yourself and the world what you want, but the truth will come to light one day,” he said.

On the other hand, Siloh (18 years old), their biological daughter, also lost her father’s surname. Finally, Vivianne, 16, recently appeared as Vivianne Jolie in the play ‘The Outsiders’, where she worked alongside her mother.

Despite the prolonged legal battle, the accusations against each other and, above all, the dispute over the vineyard Château Miraval, of almost 500 hectares and valued at 164 million dollars, which was one of the most discussed points in this process, Jolie’s lawyer assures that “she does not speak badly of Pitt either in public or in private. “He has been striving to be a light after a dark time,” implying that at last has found peace after so many years.

For his part, Brad Pitt’s representative did not want to provide statements about the agreement. What is known is that, just as a judge dissolved their marriage in 2019, a judge has to approve the signed divorce, to finally close this stormy cycle and that both stars move on with their lives.

Meanwhile, the media remains attentive to any details that are revealed about said agreement, such as the distribution of assets and custody of their children, despite the fact that, after so many years, only two are currently minors: twins Vivianne and Knox.