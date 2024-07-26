Inés Ayala Sender, who was a socialist MEP between 2004 and 2019 and a councillor in Zaragoza between 2019 and 2023, died this Thursday at the age of 67. Born in Zaragoza, she was a philologist and niece of the writer Ramón J. Sender.

It was 2004 when the corridors of the European Parliament welcomed us as new MEPs. We were beginning an exciting journey together in European politics, although for Inés it was not as new as it was for me, because she knew perfectly well what would be our home for the next 15 years. Tireless perseverance led Inés to become a great reference, a teacher of Europe and a teacher of socialism with a capital S. Those of us who were with her remember her as a tireless worker, a trade unionist at heart and skill in every way.

With that Aragonese character and that European conviction, Inés worked with passion to incorporate the Aragon railway, between Zaragoza, Teruel and Sagunto, into the Trans-European Transport Network, And she succeeded. Inés Ayala became a point of reference in the Transport and Tourism Committee of the European Parliament. From there she managed to include the entire Cantabrian-Mediterranean Corridor in community projects. This was a source of pride not only for her region, but also for the delegation and the socialist group.

Those who still claim that Europe is far away and that people in Brussels use a language that they don’t understand have never met Inés. I have rarely met a woman so approachable and clear, so committed to bringing our work closer to the majority of society and so dedicated to the unions, to transport and to her beloved Aragon. A love for Europe that had its roots in her land, but also in her beloved Germany.

Many shared flights, many fraternal chats in which she spoke with pride of her life partner, Bernardino. Despite leaving her responsibility as a MEP last term, she remained linked to our work; she never missed a message or call of encouragement, a retweet of the messages from the Spanish socialist delegation and sincere affection at important moments.

A few months ago I was told that her health was not going well and I wanted to write her a message to convey all the strength and encouragement of a friend. She replied quickly, grateful, but above all, with encouragement and much affection, the kind of affection that is not faked, the kind of affection that is truly felt. Today we say goodbye to her with sadness, with deep recognition and above all with the gratitude that a woman like Inés Ayala deserves. A socialist until her last breath, she leaves an important void in our great family.

Iratxe Garcia Perez She is a Member of the European Parliament, President of the Socialists and Democrats Group in the European Parliament and First Vice-President of the Party of European Socialists.