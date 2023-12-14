Inés Arrimadas makes her slamming the door on politics official and returns to the private sector with the help of a renewable energy company. The former president of Ciudadanos, former Catalan parliamentarian and former spokesperson in the Congress of Deputies, joins, starting next month, Recurrent Energy, a company in the clean energy sector integrated into the Canadian Solar Inc. group. Arrimadas announced last month April that he left Catalonia to settle in Jerez de la Frontera for “family” reasons, and in a message on social networks He has now confessed to feeling “very happy” about his new professional challenge.

Arrimadas is part of the staff of a “world benchmark” for renewables, especially solar energy. Among his new responsibilities will be the ESG strategy (environmental, social and governance criteria), communication, public affairs and institutional relations of the company and in close collaboration with the group of which he is a part, the global giant Canadian Solar Inc. The subsidiary for which will work, Recurrent Energy, has a presence in 30 countries on 6 continents and has 14 years of experience in a sector where it has developed, financed and built a portfolio of 9 GW of solar energy and 3 GWh of battery storage plants ( BESS) in the world. It is currently seeking to continue expanding to consolidate its position as a world leader in the sector.

At 42 years old and a mother of two children, Arrimadas recently separated from Xavier Cima, former deputy of Convergència i Unió, who currently works as a businessman and consultant. In December 2017, Arrimadas headed the list of Ciudadanos that managed to win the elections in Catalonia. In the most turbulent times of processes, his candidacy to preside over the Generalitat added more than a million votes. The pact of the independence parties distanced her from the Government. After a decade in the forefront of politics, in which she served as a deputy in the Parliament of Catalonia, a deputy in Congress and parliamentary spokesperson, as well as president of Ciudadanos, Arrimadas resumes her career in the private sector, where she already had extensive experience as a consultant in her stage prior to entering politics.

