Mexico City.- Since the Covid-19 pandemic began in Mexico, the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER), was one of the organizations that handled a large part of the patients, breaking several records.

This care center became the epicenter of the largest intensive care unit in Latin America with almost 200 special care beds and 150 intubated patients. In 2020 alone, it invested 99.5 million pesos in Covid-19 care. This precinct was also the one with the highest mortality with 32 percent, and even so it achieved zero deaths among active health personnel.

Currently, the INER It is going through one of the lowest occupancy moments due to Covid-19, with 30 hospitalized patients, of which 14 are intubated.

The Institute, however, is prepared for any eventuality that could arise with a new variant.

In an interview, Jorge Salas Hernández, director of the institution, pointed out that during the pandemic INER maintained an average of 160 occupied beds, but in January 2021 the number rose to 198, that is, almost 100 percent hospital occupancy.

“That is why it has been considered a large intensive care unit. A large intensive care unit in a hospital is 10 beds. It was like having 10 to 15 intensive care units in the same space”he pointed.

“Each of these beds had a mechanical ventilator, an infusion pump for drug administration and advanced vital signs monitoring equipment”

To date, more than 5,000 patients with Covid-19 have received care at INER.

INER’s workforce is around just over 2,000 workers, but the hiring of additional personnel was negotiated. Almost 4,500 temporary workers from 2020 to date were hired.

“Each bed had staff, especially nurses, so (that the patient was) monitored 24 hours a day”Salas pointed out.

The mortality caused by Covid-19 in the INER has been the highest in the institute, he pointed out, but it must be considered that the patients who are admitted are the most serious. And two-thirds of them had their lives saved.

“Yes, it is very high because in the history of INER we have never had a disease as the cause of a third of the deaths of patients admitted. Other complicated diseases, such as cancer, HIV, sometimes had 10, 12, 15 percent mortality; this was beyond 30 percent, that’s what I mean, it was a very high mortality,” commented.

“However, for the criteria of intensive therapy, the results were also favorable because many people, two-thirds managed to save their lives; many of the people who were seriously ill were discharged and their surveillance has been followed until full recovery. “.

Unlike what happened at the national level, at INER there were no deaths among active health personnel, who were the most exposed and at risk.

For Salas, it had to do with the training offered to all staff and the creation of the Occupational Health Unit that the institution launched.