Inequality | Research: Finns’ happiness has collapsed

Inequality|The happiness experienced by Finns has decreased significantly in the years following the corona pandemic. It is also more difficult to reach the income level of parents, especially for women.

The perceived well-being of Finns has collapsed in the 2020s, according to a report by the Kalevi Sorsa foundation. Experiencing happiness has decreased significantly after the corona pandemic in all population groups. The income mobility of individuals has decreased in Finland from 1995 to 2022, and it is especially difficult to reach the highest income tenth.

Finns perceived well-being has collapsed in the 2020s, according to the State of Inequality in Finland 2024 report published by the social democratic think tank Kalevi Sorsa Foundation.

In the report’s seven articles, 15 researchers examine, in addition to perceived well-being, various themes of inequality, such as the influence of gender and age on voting behavior, the regional inheritance of top incomes and the attachment of immigrant youth to Finnish society.

“We are living in a multi-crisis, where several simultaneous crises are linked together and strengthen each other’s effects. This can also be seen in well-being, as crises in recent years have increased the cost of living and the threat of war casts a shadow over the future. At the same time, the statistics show that people’s social mobility has weakened,” says Kalevi Sorsa Foundation’s expert on inequality, doctor of political science, who edited the report Anna Rajavuori in the foundation’s announcement.

University of Turku professor of sociology Mikko Niemelän and doctoral researcher Markus Laaninen from the 2016–2022 survey data analyzed, it is clear that the experience of happiness has decreased significantly in Finland after the corona pandemic.

In 2016, before the pandemic, 82 percent of respondents experienced happiness quite often or constantly. The number remained quite high in 2020. However, at the turn of 2022 and 2023, the share was only 57 percent.

“The background of the change is the accumulation of several crises. It is clear that the war in Ukraine and the rise in the price level have had an effect”, Niemelä estimates in the press release.

Deterioration of happiness and life satisfaction was seen in all population groups. The welfare of young people had fallen the most.

“Nausea in young people should be taken seriously. It may lead to the accumulation of different types of problems, which are increasingly difficult and expensive to solve. The problems will not be fixed with income transfers alone, but cuts to income security, for example, will only weaken the situation,” Laaninen assesses in the press release.

Berry I’m arguing and Matti Tuomalan the study on income mobility reveals that the income mobility of individuals has decreased in Finland during the study period 1995–2022. In particular, it is more difficult to reach the highest-earning tithe than before.

When comparing income mobility in the periods 1995–2008 and 2009–2022, especially at the extremes of the income distribution, permanence in income categories has increased in the latter period.

In middle-income groups, individuals are more likely to move up and down from one income category to another than in low- and high-income groups.

Also gender and place of residence affect income stability.

Esa Karonen and Jani Erola in the article on the regional inheritance of top incomes, it is stated that men and women with top incomes have a clear difference in income permanence.

The researchers state that the probability of men reaching the same income level as their parents clearly exceeds the probability of the entire population when all income groups are taken into account. For women, income mobility in the top income decile was even weaker than in the population on average

Achieving the parents’ income level in growth centers was significantly more common for men than in Eastern and Northern Finland. Women’s probability of reaching their parents’ income level was almost the same throughout the country.