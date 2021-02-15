Inequality Research: Children from high-income families have a lower risk of dying from cancer than children from low-income families

According to experts in the report, children are treated in the same way, but there may be differences in, for example, the rate at which a diagnosis is made, which can delay the start of treatment.

Parental income affects how likely a child with cancer is to survive. Mortality among children from low-income families with cancer is higher than from wealthy families.

Children of wealthy parents have up to a 30 percent lower risk of dying from cancer than children from low-income families.

This was discovered three years ago by a doctoral researcher Anniina Kyrönlahti and a research group when conducting a register study of the extensive data of the Finnish Cancer Registry.

The study material included all 19-year-olds and younger who had cancer in Finland in 1990–2009. The study followed a total of 4,437 children and adolescents for five years after becoming ill.

Socio-economic data on families were retrieved from Statistics Finland’s data.

According to the study, the level of education of parents also had an effect on mortality, but not as strongly as the level of income.

The reason the difference in mortality is unknown. According to Kyrönlahti, in similar studies in Sweden and Norway, education had a small effect on children’s survival, but not on income level. Similarly in Denmark, but there were indications of the impact of income levels as well.

Sylva Research and Support Foundation for Children with Cancer (Sylva Foundation) Research Director Antti Karjalainen According to him, the result was startling in a welfare society like Finland. It sparked a lot of debate both in nursing and in the families of children with cancer.

On Monday, the foundation released a report in which experts in various fields considered the reasons for the differences in mortality.

Report According to Finland, children with cancer are treated in the same way in Finland, regardless of the wealth of the families, so the treatment does not explain the difference. Treatment for children with cancer is centralized in five university hospitals, and treatment follows a strict treatment protocol. It is paid for from public funds.

Doctors and nurses interviewed for the report say families ’backgrounds are not visible in the wards. All parents, regardless of income, do their best to make the child survive.

Anniina According to Kyrönlahti, one explanatory factor may be the delay in obtaining a cancer diagnosis.

According to him, well-to-do families often have health insurance, which is used to seek treatment in private medical centers. It is possible that on the private side, the child will have faster access to a specialist’s office. Health centers may also be more sensitive to tests that may lead to a diagnosis.

According to Karjalainen, it would be important to find out whether there are differences in children’s care pathways even after the end of university special medical care.

“What happens when a child moves to municipal services?” He asks.

For cancer caring for a child greatly affects the whole family. If there are livelihood problems and stress in the family, the child’s illness and related actions and worries will come on top of it all.

“If the family is already hard, the parent can be exhausted,” says Karjalainen.

From the past studies show that socio-economic backgrounds are linked to health inequalities, says inequality researcher, research manager Maria Vaalavuo From the Department of Health and Welfare (THL).

Low-income and less-educated people often have poorer health status than high-income and better-educated people. The same is already visible in children.

According to the election flow, differences in mortality can also be affected by people’s different health literacy skills. Well-off people may have the knowledge and ability to make observations about their child more sensitively and seek help at an early stage in themselves and those close to them.

“People also have different abilities to process information related to cancer. What follow-up questions dare to ask your doctor and require more. There are certainly differences between these. The more you know about it, the more you can demand and ask for it, ”says Vaalavuo.

Although the reasons for the difference in mortality are not known, it would be good if the matter was still better understood in hospitals, says Anniina Kyrönlahti. More attention should be paid to the backgrounds of families so that support can be better targeted.

“Often people with the capacity also know how to receive support and look for it. People who are just over anyway may not be able to demand or accept it. Attention should be paid to ensuring that resources are distributed more to those who need it more, ”says Kyrönlahti.

According to Karjalainen, the Sylva Foundation is conducting further research on treatment paths, among other things. Attempts are also being made to better map the backgrounds of families in order to provide the right kind of psychosocial support.

“If we had a better understanding of the conditions in which families live, we would certainly be able to tailor support much more precisely,” says Karjalainen.