Inequality | Report: Accumulation of wealth for the richest should be tackled with a unified income tax

A recent report by the Kalevi Sorsa Foundation highlights inequality in Finland as problems such as taxation of capital income, regional differentiation and women’s and men’s sectors.

The top one the wealth of one percent in Finland has increased fivefold in recent decades, says the Kalevi Sorsa foundation recent inequality report.

Between 1987 and 2019, the wealth of high income earners has grown rapidly, while the wealth growth of the lowest 90 percent of incomes was minimal.

The richest percent of Finns pay relatively less in taxes than middle-income earners, a researcher from the State Economic Research Center writes in the report Marja Riihelä and Professor Emeritus of Economics Matti Tuomala.

According to the report prepared by 12 researchers, the problem lies in the fact that high earners often receive their income from capital gains, which are not taxed progressively.

“The drawback of our tax system is that the same amount of income is not always paid in euros in the same amount of tax. The amount of the tax depends on the source of income,” Riihelä and Tuomala state.

Because of this, in order to reduce inequality, according to Riihelä and Tuomala, unified income taxation should be adopted, i.e. the combined total income of earned income and capital income would be taxable.

Democracy what is significant from the point of view is that, according to the report, income differences also affect voting behavior. The richest Finns vote the most, while those with low incomes refrain from voting more often.

Timo M. Kauppinen, Hanna Wassin and Anu Kantolan according to a study by The Coalition is the most popular party in high-income areas, but the support of Rkp and the Greens is also relatively higher in the areas.

Still, the differences in party support related to the population share of high-income earners are quite small, so “income differences and regional differentiation within cities have remained within reasonable limits in Finland”, the researchers write.

According to the report, it would be important for democracy to prevent regional differentiation.

“We note that municipal decision-makers are more likely to keep municipal services near their own places of residence, and high-income areas are overrepresented in municipal councils. That’s why high-income areas can get an advantage in the municipality’s decision-making.”

In the report gender differentiation in the labor market is also highlighted. Women’s and men’s fields have been relevant due to the crisis in female-dominated care fields.

University lecturer in sociology Irene PrixTHL special researcher Outi Sirniö and Associate Professor of Sociology Elina Kilpi-Jakonen point out in the report that the division between women’s and men’s fields starts with education.

According to them, policy measures have focused too much on encouraging women to study in male-dominated fields, when the gender divide in different fields could equally be reduced by encouraging men to study in female-dominated fields.

“It is likely that the low-paid [ja usein naisvaltaisten] raising the wage level of the professions would directly affect the gender wage gap and the labor shortage,” the researchers write in the report.

The differentiation of the sexes into different fields could be partly prevented by improving the working conditions and pay in the care fields, the researchers state.

Kalevi Sorsa foundation is a think tank close to Sdp.