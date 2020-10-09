Indian women wait in a queue to deliver food rations. SOPA Images / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Gett

This year it was an anniversary, but it has been lackluster. 25 years of the Conference of Beijing, known internationally as the Beijing Conference, the great world event on women’s rights, which in 1995 brought together 190 countries. Five decades later, the situation has improved just enough. No country is totally egalitarian and about 80% of the plans have not been implemented, according to European estimates. Women are even more fragile in the face of poverty, they do not occupy half of the positions of power Although they are just over half the population, they are more violent and insecure, occupying the worst jobs and overwhelmingly take on those that are not even paid: care and the home. The pandemic threatens to further deteriorate that reality. “Unless we act now, covid-19 could erase a generation of fragile progress towards gender equality,” warned the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, in a speech before the Assembly. General, which commemorates the anniversary these days.

In the absence of disaggregated data, the first estimates point to almost 435 million poor women in 2021 (11% more than if there had been no pandemic), more workload in households and the risk of losing presence at the head of institutions and Business. Faced with this, only 12% of the countries (25 in total, among which is Spain) have activated specific measures for women during this crisis, according to UN estimates.

Homework was done before the outbreak of the virus. The UN, the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) and the Institute for Women in the case of Spain produced at the end of 2019 extensive reports with improvements and deficits in 25 years. “Progress generally falls short of what states committed to doing in 1995”, stresses the UN. “They must do more.” Among the advances, they highlight that maternal mortality has fallen close to 40% in just two decades and almost parity in education.

Among the pending tasks – EIGE places unfulfilled measures at 80%, the rest of the institutions do not offer estimates – is the consolidation of women in positions of responsibility. Only one in four parliamentarians in the world is a woman. All in all, it is double what it was in 1995.

Sexist violence still leaves shocking figures: one in five women suffered physical or sexual assaults by their partners in the last year, figures that confinement has worsened due to the forced coexistence of victims and aggressors, according to different organizations.

There is progress but the global picture is not flattering and it is also uneven: it is not the same to talk about reproductive rights in Poland than in Sweden, nor are the levels of violence the same: for example, in Cuenca, Ecuador, 90% of women suffered some type of sexual harassment in the last 12 months, according to the UN, in addition to the fact that the risks are not the same for a racialized, immigrant or disabled woman as for a middle-class European.

First line

“The pandemic has a very profound impact on women,” said Anita Bhatia, deputy executive director of UN Women, by video call. Bhatia recalls that they are the ones who most occupy the first line of health to combat the virus – 70% of health workers and caregivers are women, according to the UN. They are also the majority in some of the most affected sectors: “Tourism, shops or travel are highly feminized sectors. The world is not traveling or buying ”, he warns.

Women were already mostly taking care of homes before the coronavirus and the lockdown has made them more burdened. Before, they spent 4.1 hours (compared to 1.7 hours for men) cleaning, caring for children, teaching, shopping or cooking. The sociologist and researcher Ángeles Durán, the great Spanish care theorist, calculates: “While we have been confined, I estimate that women have increased an average of three more hours at home each day.”

The UN has asked that countries invest more in care so that the way out of this crisis is different. Durán predicts that, at least in Spain, there will be no money: “This is only possible if it is seen as a budgetary priority. I doubt that it goes through the fear of a recession. ” Their work shows that professionalizing this network would be equivalent to 28 million paid jobs, more than the entire Spanish labor market combined.

“We cannot get out of this crisis without a strengthened care system,” admit sources from the Ministry of Equality, which is now negotiating Budgets and the distribution of European funds with the other ministries. “We want the money to be received to be used for care, childhood, dependency and the elderly and the right to equal care,” they add from the ministry.

Violence, “a shadow pandemic”

Concern for sexist violence is universal. The UN believes that it should be treated as “a shadow pandemic, a public health problem like malaria,” says Anita Bhatia. In Europe and Spain, the effect of the denial discourse of extreme right-wing parties, such as Vox, is also feared. The coronavirus has also been an added difficulty in accessing contraceptive methods or abortion, with a “very profound” impact on women’s lives, adds Bhatia: “It is not that you can tell a woman that she wants to have an abortion: “Come back in six months.”

If the vaccine arrives soon and the virus remits, in July 2021 there will be a new world conference on women’s rights in Paris and Mexico, which this year was put on hold. By then it is possible that the still picture of the situation of more than half the world’s population has changed. The work of governments, women’s organizations and civil society in these months will determine if this change is for the better or if the effects of the pandemic fall more on them.

“While we take care, they share the power”

Full equality will take, according to different calculations. The World Economic Forum said as early as 2017 that more than a century is missing. The European Institute for Gender Equality estimates that, without policies that push for change, parity in Europe’s parliaments will take 55 years and up to 190 years in companies.

“We need women at the table where decisions are made about recovering from the pandemic. The majority of health workers on the front line are women who work 24 hours a day, putting themselves and their families at risk; women bear most of the informal care work in the family. They are more than half the population. Their experience should be recognized and their voices heard ”, considers Jolanta Reingarde, Research and Statistics coordinator at EIGE.

A study on Thursday by the digital newspaper BMJ Global Health underlines that with this pandemic, just the opposite is happening: it is men who speak and decide. Only 3.5% of the bodies that make decisions about the coronavirus are joint (with at least 45% of their members male or female). Only in one in 10 cases are there more women.

“While women are taking care of themselves, they share power and the Board of Directors,” considers Soledad Murillo, former Secretary of State for Equality and one of those responsible for the Spanish report on Beijing’s compliance. “The pandemic has been a delay in every way. Political concern is not in these issues. We have once again marked the difference between what is urgent and what is necessary. And equality policies are no longer urgent ”, criticizes Murillo. He recommends that the Ministry of Equality “be very vigilant so that equality policies are applied both in proposals such as the Minimum Vital Income and in the conclusions of Parliament’s committees.”

This is what is called the “transversality” of gender policies, an objective included in Beijing and still far from being achieved.

