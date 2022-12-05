Two young men review documents on the campus of the University of Haiti in Port-au-Prince. CHARLES TRAINOR JR (Getty Images)

A decade ago Craig Froehle, a professor at the University of Cincinnati, designed an illustration showing the differences between equality and equity. In the first scenario, three children of different heights are standing on a box of the same size to watch a baseball game. In the image that follows, and which represents equity, each young man is on a step adapted to his height so that all three have the same view. In Latin America and the Caribbean, the most unequal region in the world, these supports are practically non-existent and the consequences of inequality are dragged from generation to generation. Only 12% of the children of parents with little or no education finish university, according to the latest Report on Economy and Development (Red 2022) from CAF-development bank of Latin America. For the new generations it is still difficult to watch the game.

The study, titled Inherited inequalities: the role of skills, employment and wealth in the opportunities of the new generations and published this Monday in Montevideo, Uruguay, compares the access to education, the labor market and the accumulation of wealth of the different generations of Latin Americans from the beginning of the 20th century to the present, and puts the magnifying glass on the “low” social mobility of the continent. “Closing this gap has repercussions at many levels beyond social justice, it has an impact on economic growth and political-institutional stability,” explains Dolores de la Matta, co-author of the publication and chief economist at the Socioeconomic Research Directorate of coffee.

The term social mobility refers to the displacements made by individuals within a certain socioeconomic system. That this indicator is low implies that the bubbles between different social groups are increasingly shielded. In other words, it will be very rare for the most vulnerable to get out of their circle of poverty and that, on the contrary, the rich maintain their privileges.

Although educational indicators are improving, progress is slow. About 80% of people born in the first decades of the 20th century did not finish primary education. At the end of the century, this percentage only fell by 5%. In contrast, half of the people born in the 1990s failed to finish high school. And, much more distant, the university; where the gaps are deepest.

“And even when these people reach higher educational levels,” laments Lucila Berniell, co-author of the publication and chief economist at CAF’s Socioeconomic Research Department, “these do not translate into promotions in the labor market or better employment opportunities.” worked”. The report suggests that this may be due to the fact that educational progress has not been sufficient and that the economic structure is failing to reward higher educational levels. “Although it can be unfair to compare countries and it is not the intention of the study, there are some nations that are doing very well in reducing the gap, such as Bolivia, Chile and Peru. However, Argentina and Uruguay, for example, are facing greater stagnation”.

This reality is much more complicated for Afro-descendants, indigenous people and women, from more vulnerable environments, and the multiple causes date back to colonial times. The geographical location of the parents also determines the employment opportunities of the children. Almost half (45%) of the new generations live in the same neighborhood as their parents. One in three Latin Americans surveyed by the entity, in fact, lives in the same house. And it is that employment opportunities are far from one city to another. Even between neighborhoods. The wage gaps in urban and rural areas are around 40% or more. In addition, their formality is usually condensed in certain localities.

That is why Berniell insists on the revolutionary nature of transport: “The very high rate of urbanization in the region implies great potential for policies to equalize job opportunities between city neighborhoods. This fundamentally implies investments in mass public transport that reduce the distance to jobs”. And he adds: “The figures are very serious. An Afro person on the continent has half the job opportunities of a white person. And here only one in three Latin Americans self-determines as white. It is a critical situation marked only by skin color.”

Mobility in labor occupation is even more persistent. 30% of the children surveyed share the same occupational category as their parents. “One in five people employed had a family member of theirs who helped them get their current job,” De la Matta says. And one in ten works in the same firm where her father works or worked. “It is evident that the weaker that network of influences and contacts is, the less chance there is that they will find work,” she adds.

That wealth is concentrated in a few is no secret. In fact, according to the World Inequality Report, the richest 10% of the region owns 77% of the wealth, while the poorest 50% only has 1%. However, for both researchers this is another of the key points of the study. And one of the biggest stones in the shoe of the vulnerable population. “This situation means that the impoverished population cannot face natural disasters or macroeconomic shocks, such as inflation or health,” explains De la Matta.

That is why both authors advocate policies that reverse the situation as measures for the acquisition, ownership and quality of housing, financial inclusion in households and progressive and well-designed inheritances and transfers in life. “Only in this way,” says Berniell, “can the high correlation between financial practices from one generation to another be broken.”