The Women’s Soccer World Cup organized by Australia and New Zealand once again brought to the fore the inequalities between men and women, in a sport that moves billions of dollars. How deep are these differences?

The World Cup is undoubtedly more than just a soccer tournament. For example, for a country like Spain, this sport represents 1.37% of the annual Gross Domestic Product, according to a study by the consulting firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers, which makes it an economic phenomenon, which also reflects the gaps .

It is enough to take a look at the salaries of men’s soccer superstars to realize the magnitude of this situation: According to the specialized portal Financial Football, the highest paid player in the world in 2022 was the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, with 200 million euros per year. French follows Kilian Mbappéwith 120 million euros and the Argentine Lionel Messi with 110 million euros.

In contrast to these expensive players, the picture in the women’s category is very different. FIFA classifies the Spanish Alexia Putellas as the best player in the world in 2022, followed by the British Beth Mead and the American Alex Morganbut none of it exceeds 600,000 euros per year.

The difference in salaries per year, between men and women, is 70 times favorable to those who participate in the male category.

How much money does the Women’s World Cup move and how does it compare to the men’s?

The budget for the World Cup in Qatar at the end of 2022 implied almost 1.7 billion dollars, including prizes, logistics and television production, according to the International Federation of Associated Soccer (FIFA).

For the women’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand 2023, FIFA reports a budget of 395 million dollars. That is, four times lower.

But there are also differences in the values ​​of the prizes that FIFA awards to soccer teams according to gender. When comparing the prize money for the 2022 Qatar World Cup with the women’s cup in Australia and New Zealand, it is found that the men’s teams receive 155 times more money than the women’s teams.

According to FIFA, while in Qatar the champion (Argentina) and runner-up (France) teams received 42 and 30 million dollars respectively, in the Women’s World Cup this year 270,000 and 195,000 dollars are awarded to the countries that at the end of the tournament occupy the first two positions.

FIFA has publicly stated through its official website its commitment to increase investment in women’s football, in order to accelerate the growth of this sport. To achieve this, the federation announces a total of 17 million dollars in the deployment of new programs dedicated to encouraging the female category.

But this figure seems lower, if one takes into account that the total investments budgeted by FIFA for 2023 exceeds 1,700 million dollars. It means that the destination is barely 1%.