Aside from the collection efficiency indicators, It is evident that the municipal dependency regarding transfers of resources of federal origin also has to do with the situation of poverty and of high marginality of most of the municipalities of our Country, particularly concentrated in the south southeast.

There are many indicators that reveal the majority poverty of them, as well as their geographical location, which has given rise to talk of the existence of two Mexicos and unfortunate comments about this reality. What happens is that bet at some point to develop and industrialize the North, close to the United States and leaving the south the role of exporter of labor and agricultural products.

The fiscal, tax and budgetary policies, that is what the stabilization programs, promoted by some international organizations, aimed at and strengthened since the 1970s, even today we still see their effects in countries like Argentina. Policies that weaken the autonomy of economic policy in many ways.

The balance of the same, today we continue to observe not only in the indicators of poverty and marginalization, productive structure, collection of own income, or in the participation in federal taxes, access to municipal public debt, etc.

The most repeated example, but it is still there, is the collection of property tax, a property tax. Of the nearly 2,500 municipalities, it barely exceeds 0.1 percent of the GDP, Of course, if we add to CDMX, we are between 0.2 and 0.3 percent. Very distant figures compared to the 3 percent of Argentina, the 2 percent of Brazil or the 1 percent of Colombia, of course let’s not compare ourselves with the United States and Canada or with the members of the OECD.

Another fact, excluding CDMX, is that property tax collection is concentrated in just over fifty municipalities, specifically, 62 percent, excluding Mexico City, if we include it, we reach three quarters. Another, almost all these municipalities are located in the Center and North of the Country, except for six in the south: Puebla, Benito Juárez, Solidaridad, Acapulco and Mérida.

We have another signal in the municipal debt, in which 50 municipalities concentrate three quarters of the total debt of this order of government, here the distribution is more heterogeneous since some economic or political capitals of southern states are included, such as Quintana Roo, Veracruz, Chiapas and Campeche. The foregoing means that most of the municipalities are excluded from access to indebtedness, which, if well used, is a useful support for the financing –in this case- of infrastructure works and benefits for the communities.

Regarding poverty levels, CONEVAL in its publication “10 years of municipal poverty measurement”, mentions that, in 2020, of 2,466 municipalities, in 1,697 with at least half of its population lives in a situation of poverty and only in 173 concentrates half of the population in that circumstance.

Likewise, we found that the municipalities with the highest percentage of the population living in poverty are found in Oaxaca –with eight-, Chiapas –six- and one in Guerrero, with practically all of its inhabitants living in this unfortunate circumstance. On the other side of the mirror of extreme poverty, there are the 15 municipalities with the least inequality, which are in the North and Center of the Country, in states such as Nuevo León – with 11 of them-, CDMX, Coahuila, Sonora and Chihuahua, with the remaining four.

In short, it is a challenge that the level of municipal development is growing for the good of the population and future generations.