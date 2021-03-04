The phenomenon is not surprising. The most precarious have massively turned their backs on doctors during the first confinement, excluding Covid-19. A waiver confirmed by an investigation by health insurance and the Observatory of non-recourse to rights and services (Odenore), published Thursday, March 4 (1). It emerges that 60% of those questioned have given up at least one treatment which they nevertheless needed. These are mainly appointments with the general practitioner (39%) that have not been made. In detail, we see that it is mainly women, at 64%, who preferred not to consult. The most economically and socially fragile are also those who have had the most difficulty accessing healthcare. 67% of the unemployed have given up on a medical consultation during the first confinement. A figure that rises to 72% for people with disabilities, and 77% for those “at home”. Social and health precariousness respond to each other.

” It is not a surprise, analysis Féreuze Aziza, health insurance advisor at France Assos Santé. Social insecurity leads to health difficulties. For the most fragile, the first concern is quite simply to survive. They are also dealing with an operation that they do not necessarily master. “

The desire not to overburden personnel who are already under strain

How to explain these figures? There is of course the closing of certain firms. This was particularly the case for dentists, who had to temporarily lower the curtain of their reception structures, at the request of the National Order, last March. There is also the fear of being contaminated by the Covid. Thus, 34% of people who needed to see a general practitioner during confinement, but gave it up, were afraid of being contaminated by the Covid. For many patients who did not go to a specialist during confinement, there was also the desire not to overload staff already under strain. In fact, a hierarchy of needs has settled in the heads of many people (“the Covid above all else”), prompting them to wait to make an appointment. Some patients even felt, for themselves, that the consultation they needed “Was not urgent”.

Teleconsultation sessions have indeed been set up. But this solution again reveals inequalities. “A remote consultation supposes being in a form of intimacy that one does not necessarily have in certain social environments. We don’t necessarily want to share our problems with everyone who lives under the same roof. And then that requires having a stable network ”, indicates Carine Milcent, researcher at the CNRS, specialist in health economics.

These waivers of care are not trivial. For 41% of people who did not go to their general practitioner during confinement, the problem for which they should have come has worsened. This is also a source of anxiety. The fact of not having consulted worried 81% of people who gave up drugs or a chemotherapy session.