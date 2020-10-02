According to a study by the Observatory of the French Mutuality published on Friday, medical deserts are more and more numerous in France. One in ten French people live in a town where access to a general practitioner is limited.

In France, inequalities in access to care are increasingly glaring and it takes 97 days to get an appointment with an ophthalmologist in a small town against 29 days in Paris, according to an inventory drawn up by the Observatory of the French Mutuality, which brings together 540 mutuals, and published Friday, October 2 on the French health system.

“If the trend continues, the medical supply could be insufficient”, alert the French Mutuality. En 10 years, medical deserts have multiplied, especially in the Center, the North-West and certain municipalities of Val d’Oise and Seine-et-Marne. Three in four general practitioners say they have difficulty finding specialists for their patients.

Another illustration of this inequality between regions: one in ten French people live in a municipality where access to a general practitioner is limited. LDoctors are getting older, retiring, but not being replaced. The number of general practitioners will have fallen by 13% between 2010 and 2025.

Note that the Observatoire de la Mutualité Française notes certain positive points. So lhese homes have multiplied: there are now more than 1,600 which offer the equivalent of a number of practitioners in the same place. The president of the Mutualité Française underlines that cooperation between doctors has also developed, with for example the rise of vaccinations against the flu. The latter can also be carried out by pharmacists, which made it possible to vaccinate more people and free up time for general practitioners.