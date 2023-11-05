Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 05/11/2023 – 18:44

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) called the Federal Police this Sunday afternoon (5) to investigate the image of a writing test for the National High School Exam (Enem) 2023 that is circulating on social media and in WhatsApp groups.

Inep’s press office confirmed the reproduction of the image and the measure adopted. “Supposed images of the Enem test began to circulate on social media, after the exam began. We have contacted the Federal Police who are investigating to take the appropriate measures”, he informed.

The image reproduced on the internet shows page 19 of the type 3 test booklet, white. In photography, there is essay topic: “Challenges to face the invisibility of care work carried out by women in Brazil”, as well as instructions for candidates to write the dissertation, such as number of lines on the sheet, use of black pen and penalty with a zero grade when the topic is avoided proposed. The image also shows four supporting texts related to the proposed theme.

Prohibition

According to Enem rules, described in the Enem 2023 notice, the use of electronic devices at the test site is not permitted, nor is it allowed to post photos of the exam during the test. Participants caught taking photos of the tests are committing a crime and are automatically eliminated from Enem.

The gates of the Enem test sites closed at 1pm this Sunday. The tests started at 1:30 pm. From 3:30 pm onwards, candidates were able to leave the rooms, but without the test Question Booklet – which can only happen from the last 30 minutes before the end of the test, in this case, from 6:30 pm onwards.

Therefore, according to the notice, the candidate must definitely leave the exam room with the Answer Card, the essay sheet or any application material, before the final 30 minutes of the exam, with the exception of the Question Booklet.