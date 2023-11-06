The president of the organization, Manuel Palácios, said that images of the race began to circulate on the internet after the gates closed

The president of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira), Manuel Palácios, ruled out this Sunday (November 5, 2023) the involvement of employees in the alleged data leak on the 1st day of the 2023 Enem (National High School Examination) exams .

“There is no possibility of involvement of any public servant because they did not have access to the test before application”he declared in an interview with journalists.

Palácios also reinforced the request for the PF (Federal Police) to investigate the alleged leak of photos during the exam. He spoke about the topic alongside the Minister of Education, Camilo Santanaat the Inep headquarters, in Brasília.

The president of the body responsible for organizing Enem stated that any registration before 6:30 pm, when the candidate can take the test book home, constitutes an infraction.

Camilo Santana, in turn, spoke about “one-off occurrences”. The minister highlighted that the topic of the essay was published on the internet.

In a partial assessment, Santana said that 4,293 candidates were eliminated from the competition. Among the reasons are: