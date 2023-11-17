Candidates who had logistical problems or infectious diseases have until Monday (Nov 20) to place an order

Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira) has extended the deadline for requests for reapplication of the 2023 Enem (National High School Examination) until 11:59 pm on Monday (20.Nov.2023).

The measure applies to those who had logistical or health problems (infectious diseases) on the exam days (November 5th and 12th), and for those who live more than 30 km from the test site.

Requests to retake the exam must be made to the Participant Pageand the reapplication will be on December 12th and 13th.

“People who have been affected by logistical problems, such as compromised infrastructure, lack of electricity at the test site or application error, can request a reapplication. Participants located more than 30 kilometers from the residence indicated at the time of registration can also request the right. Cases will be analyzed individually”informed Inep, which will be responsible for evaluating the requests.

Causes

Among the infectious diseases listed in the notice are covid-19, tuberculosis, whooping cough, diphtheria, invasive disease caused by Haemophilus influenzameningococcal disease and other meningitis, smallpox, human influenza A and B, wild poliovirus poliomyelitis, measles, rubella and chickenpox.

In these cases, reapplication requests must be accompanied by supporting documents, which will be analyzed by Inep individually.

“Anyone who missed any of the Sundays for reasons that do not fall within the aforementioned terms is not entitled to reapplication”highlighted the institute.

With information from Brazil Agency.