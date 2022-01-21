The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) confirmed today (21) the holding of the 2022 National High School Exam (Enem) on November 13 and 20. The exam for people deprived of liberty, the Enem PPL, will be held on December 13th and 14th.

In addition to Enem, Inep also presented the calendar of other exams, such as the National Exam for Revalidation of Medical Diplomas Issued by a Foreign Higher Education Institution (Revalida) 2022, the National Exam for the Certification of Skills for Young People and Adults (Encceja) 2022 and the National Student Performance Exam (Enade) , as well as international exams.

revalidate

THE first stage of the first edition of Revalida will be held on the 6th of March and the second stage on the 25th and 26th of June. The second edition of Revalida is scheduled for August 7th (first stage), with the second stage taking place on December 3rd and 4th.

Revalida is composed of a theoretical stage and a practical stage that address, in an interdisciplinary way, the five major areas of medicine: internal medicine, surgery, gynecology and obstetrics, pediatrics and family and community medicine (collective health).

Applied since 2011, the exam aims to subsidize the revalidation, in Brazil, of a degree in medicine issued abroad. The exam assesses the skills, competences and knowledge necessary for professional practice in accordance with the principles and needs of the Unified Health System (SUS).

encceja

Encceja is scheduled for August 28th. The exam serves to award the diploma of completion of elementary or secondary education for young people and adults who have not been able to obtain certification at the appropriate age. The Encceja for people deprived of their liberty will take place on October 11 and 12.

For those who live abroad, the Encceja will be applied on September 18th. Persons deprived of their liberty abroad will be able to take the exam (Encceja Exterior PPL) from 19 to 30 September.

Enade

Enade is scheduled for the 27th of November. The test is used as an assessment tool for Brazilian higher education. This year, Enade will consist of a test with 40 questions.

The content is divided into ten general training questions, with themes common to all courses, and 30 specific component questions, with questions specific to each area. In total, there are five open-ended questions and 35 multiple-choice questions. Students will have four hours to complete the test.

international exams

The application of the International Student Assessment Program (Pisa) exam will be held from April 11 to May 31. Pisa is a world reference in terms of student assessment.

Another international exam, the International Civic and Citizenship Education Study (ICCS) will have the test application from May 17 to 30, 2022, with the main application from September 12 to 30, 2022.

Inep has also published the application calendar for the Certificate of Proficiency in Portuguese Language for Foreigners (Celpe-Bras), which will take place from May 23 to 26, 2022. is aimed at allowing official proof of proficiency in Portuguese.

