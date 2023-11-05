According to the organization, records of the tests began to circulate virtually after the test had already started

O Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira) called the PF (Federal Police) this Sunday (November 5, 2023) to investigate the leak of photos of the Enem (National High School Exam) exams on social media. According to the institution, the case is still under investigation, but the records began to circulate only after the examination began, ruling out the possibility of a previous leak.

In one of the images you can see the page that brings the topic of the essay: “Challenges for tackling the invisibility of care work carried out by women in Brazil”.

The announcement of the theme was made by Inep’s official profile on X (former Twitter) and also by the MEC minister (Ministry of Education), Camilo Santanain a video published on Instagram.

Watch (31s):

This is the 1st phase of the test, which covers languages, codes and their technologies, writing and human sciences and their technologies. The 2nd phase will be held next Sunday (Nov 12), which will have questions on natural sciences and their technologies, and mathematics and their technologies.

To the Power360the MEC reported that Minister Camilo Santana spent Saturday (Nov 4) at Inep to monitor the monitoring and final preparations for the application of the test together with the institute’s technical teams.

This Sunday’s Enem assessment (Nov 5) had colorful tests for the first time in its 25-year history. The objective of the initiative is to increase the level of inclusion and accessibility, in addition to providing innovation from a pedagogical point of view.

