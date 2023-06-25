Brazil Agencyi

06/24/2023

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) applies this weekend the tests of Revalida, an exam to validate the medical diplomas obtained by students who graduated abroad.

Revalida is in the second phase of application of tests, which is aimed at physicians approved in the previous stage, consisting of objective and discursive evaluation.

clinical skills

Between today and tomorrow, candidates will take practical clinical skills tests. Physicians will be evaluated in the areas of internal medicine, general surgery, pediatrics, gynecology and obstetrics, as well as family medicine. According to Inep, the minimum passing grade is 60,722 points out of 100.

Passing the exam attests that the diploma issued abroad is compatible with the training requirements of Brazilian universities.

The references required in Brazil are care in the context of primary, outpatient, hospital, urgent, emergency and community care, based on the National Curricular Guideline for the Course of Medicine and on the legislation of the profession.























