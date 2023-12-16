He Colombia Tour It is the most important cycling race in the country and the races are preparing their 2024 edition, which will be from February 6 to 11, with some teams already confirmed.

Among those who already announced to the Colombian Cycling Federation that they would come are Movistar, Astana and EF, while it was confirmed that the Ineos will not be present at the test.

That the English team does not come to the country to run does not mean that the Colombian runners, Egan Bernal and Brandon Rivera, don't do it.

Both Bernal and Rivera will be in the test, as they will be part of the Colombian National Team, which will be directed by Carlos Mario Jaramillo.

“For now we have that. “What happened is that the race was confirmed late and the teams had already defined their season starts,” he told THE TIME Mauricio Vargas, president of Fedeciclismo.

And he added: “Bernal, Rivera, Sergio Higuita, Daniel Martínez and Juan David Peña will be part of the National Team, which clarifies the issue.”

The Tour Colombia will start on February 6 with a stage in Paipa, Boyacá, and will end on the 11th of the same month in the National Park of Bogota.

