Although it has just presented the new Fusilier, its first fully electric model, Ineos Automotive sheds light on the future of its range. And he specifies: there will be space for electric, but this will not be the only propulsion solution in which the company will invest. Or in the words of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, founder of Ineos: “we won't just follow the sheep” for an electric-only future, but “we will always continue to question ourselves”which concretely means adopting a multi-technological approach.

Consumer choice

In short, Ratcliffe seems to have rather clear ideas, which is why he addressed the legislators of the United Kingdom and the EU, inviting them to maintain a much more open mind towards other types of powertrains beyond electric vehicles, and asking them to focus on the broader target of reducing CO2 emissions without depriving customers of any choice. “Customers they should have the opportunity to decide, we cannot force them“the words of the founder of Ineos reported by Autocar.

Changing the rules

If we think about the new Fusilier, Ineos has also developed a REx version of the model, equipped with an additional petrol engine which classifies it as a hybrid vehicle and which, as things currently stand, excludes it from the possibility of sale after 2035. “We think it is something crazyas it is a car and technology that our owners would like to buy,” commented Ineos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder, adding that the company will work hard with the British government and European leaders to make sure that regulations change.

Between hydrogen and e-fuel

Looking to the future, therefore, the British brand wants to leave the door open to other types of fuel including hydrogen, biofuels and synthetic fuels. Great confidence in this sense, especially on the first, regarding which Ratcliffe explained: “Hydrogen will have a role in the future. We don't know at the moment where it will end up, but I think that in the end all things will find their place in the world of transport, with different solutions for urban, trucks, off-road… it is enough that each solution is optimized ”. As for the biofuelsInstead, he said their future was influenced too much by the vagaries of government policy and available subsidies. But one thing is certain for Ratcliffe: “There is still a lot to do for internal combustion engines, but we are not at the end yet of the path for them.”