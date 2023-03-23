He British tycoon Jim Ratcliffe, owner of Ineos, and Qatari sheikh Jasim bin Hamad al Thanipresident of the Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) have presented improved offers to acquire Manchester United before the deadline to do so expired today, according to British media.

The amounts offered by both bidders before the deadline to do so today at 9:00 p.m. GMT is unknown, although everything indicates that it will be the largest economic transaction by a sports club in history.

Ratcliffe and Al Thani are the only ones who have publicly stated their intention to bid for the “Red Devils”, although it is believed that there could be at least five offers, most to acquire a minority stake.

According to ‘Sky Sports’, Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe are the favorites to take over the entire clubalthough their first offers, around 4,500 million pounds (5,000 million euros), fell short of the 6,000 million pounds (6,800 million euros) sought by the Glazers, current owners.

Al Thani’s group, which also controls PSG, is confident that its offer is the most attractive as it attracts investments at all levels of the club.

Nevertheless, it is not guaranteed that the Glazer family will eventually sell Unitedand could choose to get rid of a minority part in order to pay debt and invest, according to ‘Sky Sports’, which ensures that the Glazers and the company that manages the sale, Rainer Group, will take a week to decide.

The legal aspect could also influence, in relation to the UEFA regulations to have two teams that can play the same competitions, since Qatar owns Paris Saint Germain, and Ratcliffe, Nice.

The fans, in different surveys, have positioned themselves in favor of Ratcliffe being the winner in the auction, both because of his roots with the ‘Red Devils’ (he is a fan of the club), and because of his past success in other sports franchises, such as the Team Sky cycling team, renamed Ineos after its purchase.

EFE

