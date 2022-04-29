Ineos Jim’s owner Ratcliffe has made an offer of 4.25 billion pounds (about 5 billion euros at the current exchange rate) to take over the Chelsea. The mind-boggling figures were disclosed by an announcement by Ineos, who formalized the submission of an offer to take over Roman Abramovich’s club.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe, president of INEOS, has made a formal offer for Chelsea FC, for 4.25 billion pounds. Of these, £ 2.5 billion is committed to the Charitable Trust to support war victims (the Russian oligarch would have raised the price in recent days to allocate the proceeds of the sale to charity to some organizations and foundations that deal with the victims of the war in Ukraine, ed), with £ 1.75 billion pledged to invest directly in the club over the next 10 years. This is a British offer for a British club. We believe a club is bigger than its owners who are temporary custodians of a great tradition. With responsibility towards the fans and the community. We will invest in Stamford Bridge to make it a world-class stadium worthy of Chelsea“, Reads the note.

Ratcliffe is one of the richest men in the United Kingdom (he has an estimated personal net worth of 12 billion pounds), he is already the owner of Nice and in the past he had tried to buy the London club, when Abramovich – however – was not forced to sell. Following the sanctions imposed on the Russian oligarchs, including Abramovich himself, for the invasion of Ukraine, the sale of the club became mandatory. Ineos also owns 33% of the Mercedes, the Lewis Hamilton team. Hamilton himself is among the investors of a ‘rival’ consortium, led by Sir Martin Broughton, former president of Liverpool and British Airways.