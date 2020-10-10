The 2020 season has not been an easy season for the Ineos team. The abandonment of Egan Bernal in the Tour de France and Geraint Thomas at the Giro d’Italia they left the squad with no options in the first two Grand Tours of the season, which was a serious blow to the team.

One of the first to make self-criticism has been the Ineos manager himself, Sir Dave Brailsford, who was forceful in an interview with Belgian media Het Nieuwsblad. “If you find a way to win, then you have to keep it up. The result: we continued to work with our heads down and didn’t realize that other teams were beating us. Only now do we realize that we have to reflect and reinvent ourselves.”

Brailsdford also looks to the short and medium term to reposition Ineos as the main team in the peloton. “It is time to step back and think about the next five years. Where do we need to improve? We cannot afford to work as before. We have reached a point where we have to admit that other teams have surpassed us and it is time to take a different approach. “