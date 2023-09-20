Heated discussion on the electric transition among car brands present at the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) Electrified conference taking place in London. What took center stage were the statements of Lynn Calder, CEO of Ineos Automotive who criticized the choice to consider electric as the only possible technology to achieve the reduction of emissions.

Not just electric for the transition

The manager of the British brand in fact argued that it would be necessary to exploit all possible technologies to achieve this goal: “We talk about electric vehicles all the time. I think it’s quite dangerous. I think we’re going to need a mix. I think we need a plan, because at the moment, if we just say electric vehicles are the way forward for the UK, and this is going to be the only technology we’re going to have, I think there’s a risk of failing and the risk that it will be expensive.”

An Ineos in the middle of the desert

A strong position, which the number one of Ineos Automotive then further highlighted by referring to the type of brand’s customers and the use of the vehicles: “We believe there are different use cases for different technologies and for different vehicles”continued Calder – “There are vehicles out there that are not ideal for electric. Ours (Grenadier, ed.), we believe, is one of these since it will be used for example to tow things or as a means of work, it will be in the mountains, it will be in the middle of nowhere. If you really want to use it this way, electric is not a great answer considering the infrastructure available today.”

Politics against

On the other side of the table, however, he found opposition from other brands and politicians. Starting from the director of the Department for Decarbonisation of Transport in the UK, Richard Bruce, who stated that pushing forward with more than one fuel option can only be considered an excuse and a political move: “There is a clear advantage for BEVs given the current times. If we have alternative fuels, let’s use them in other parts of the market where batteries are not as sustainable, such as aviation.”