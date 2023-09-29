It is no secret that the team Ineos had a bad season and that their millionaire budget puts pressure on them to be in the real fight for the titles ofl Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.

The 2023 results show that it does not have a cyclist to fight for the champion jerseys: Egan Bernal He tries to find his way after his accident in January 2022, and Geraint Thomas did not answer. You need a great leader.

Bernal’s titles in the 2019 Tour de France and the 2021 Giro d’Italia are the last ones the British team has achieved. Thomas was second this year in the Giro and Carlos Rodriguezthe young promise, was fifth in the Tour, unacceptable results for an Ineos always interested in winning.

They need it

In the Vuelta a España, the last of the big ones on the calendar, things went badly for them again. His best runner was Thomas, who finished 31st, 76 hours, 10 minutes and 57 seconds behind the champion. Sepp Kuss. The last time Ineos won it was in 2017, with Chris Froome.

Egan Bernal dresses in pink!🇨🇴 The Colombian @Eganbernal He won stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia with an impressive solo finish, in a first-class promotion. 🚵‍♂️ With this victory the Colombian is the new leader of the Italian competition. 📹 @giroditalia #Turn pic.twitter.com/yleXttP2t0 — COL Olympic Committee (@OlimpicoCol) May 16, 2021

Ineos, with 43 million dollars, was the team that had the largest budget for the season, 8 million more than the UAE, and 18 more than the Jumbo Visma. And he didn’t win any of the big ones. Bernal said it well when finishing the Vuelta a España: “A few years ago we were the leading, dominant team, and now we are no longer.”

That is why Ineos is looking for a leader, one of the greatest cyclists of the moment. There was talk of the option of hiring Remco Evenepoel, but the Belgian denied it. Now we talk about Tadej Pogacar.

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, in full mourning.

The British squad contacted its representative, Alex Carera. “If they are interested in Tadej, they have to talk to the UAE, since he has a current contract with them,” said the manager.

Primoz Roglic sounds. It is said that they will talk to him and it seems like a good option. The Slovenian has no place in the Jumbo Visma for the Tour, his great goal, since the boss is Jonas Vingegaard.

Kuss won La Vuelta. He unexpectedly jumped into the lead and did not get off, so Roglic lost the chance to win the race for the fourth time. However, Roglic has a contract until December 2025. In addition, the Lidl Trek lor wants.

Possible revolutionary merger

Ineos is not the only one looking for changes. There is talk of the fusion of Soudal Quick Step and the Jumbo Visma. It is claimed that Roglic and Evenepoel have differences, as confirmed by Geraint Thomas.

Jumbo representatives have met with the president of the UCI, David Lappartient, But they must overcome a problem: if they join, only one license would be effective. Currently these World Tour team licenses are available until 2025.

The UCI prohibits the transfer of a license until 24 months after issuance. In this case, it was done on January 1, 2023, so a way would have to be found to make this merger effective that would revolutionize world cycling.

