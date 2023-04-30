The British newspaper report added that the Ineos offer is the only one worth more than five billion pounds ($6.29 billion).

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Sheikh Jassim, the son of the former Qatari prime minister, made his last offer to take over Manchester United before the end of the deadline last Friday.

And the American Glazer family, which owns Manchester United, announced in November that it was studying several options for the 20-time England champion, including injecting new investments or a possible sale of the club after 17 years of buying it.

British billionaire Ratcliffe, a longtime United fan, had expressed his desire to buy the English club.

I have Eneos Various sports investments, as it is a major partner of the eight-time world champion Mercedes team in the Formula 1 world championship, and also owns the Ineos team Cycling as well as a partnership with the New Zealand Rugby Union. In 2019, the company also bought French club Nice.