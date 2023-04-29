Prestigious recognition for Ineos Grenadier which also convinced the French off-road experts: the model of the British brand was in fact voted 4X4 of the year by the French magazine 4X4 Magazine. An award that comes at a very important moment for Grenadier, with the first deliveries underway throughout Europe following the end of production of the first examples of the range.

The satisfaction of Ineos Automotive

“This award, presented by off-road enthusiasts and experts with decades of experience under their belts, is testament to the hard work of the Grenadier’s designers, engineers and production teams,” explains Lynn Calder, CEO of Ineos Automotive. “The Grenadier fills a gap by introducing to the market an authentic 4X4 that draws inspiration from the icons of the past but proposes modern standards of quality, comfort, refinement and technology”.

The reasons for the award

“The entire judging panel concluded that without a doubt the Grenadier embodies true off-road spirit,” said Michel Renavand, Deputy Editor of 4X4 Magazine. “It has all the features needed to drive efficiently on any type of surface. At ease even on asphalt and packed with features, it has excellent ability to tackle slopes that make it the indisputable 4 × 4 of the year. A real flash of genius!”.

The production of Ineos Grenadier

The state-of-the-art plant in Hambach on the French-German border has started deliveries of the Grenadier. Ineos Automotive has created a network of over 200 sales and service points in over 50 markets worldwide.