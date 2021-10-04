The awaited off-road vehicle of Jim Ratcliffe’s company will debut in Europe in July 2022. It starts at 56,500 euros for the two-seater variant

There is still a long way to go, but finally there is a date for the debut of the Grenadier, the old-fashioned off-road vehicle that led Jim Ratcliffe – an English tycoon with a passion for the Defender, as seen in the first official photos of the vehicle – to create a division. automotive within the Ineos Group: chemical and petrochemical giant with 194 plants in 29 countries and revenues of hundreds of billions. Moreover, Ratcliffe is passionate about many things: from sailing he supported the English team, beaten by Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in the last America’s Cup) to professional cycling, passing through F1 with the acquisition of 33.3% of the team. Mercedes-Amg. Agreement that led to the purchase of the French factory in Hambach to build the Grenadier, together with the electric Smart on behalf of the Casa della Stella. In any case, the official announcement has arrived: the first deliveries in Europe will be in July 2022, when Ineos Automotive expects to have about 200 sales and service points, of which 10 in Italy. In our country – given the different regulations – the Grenadier will be homologated M1, as a five-seater car, and N1 truck, with 2 or 5 seats. In the next few years, the pickup and the long wheelbase version with 7 seats will arrive.

MAGNA STEYR AND BMW – The announcement of the deliveries did not however bring further news on the model, developed by Magna Steyr, an off-road specialist. The engines, despite the close relationship with Mercedes-Benz – are the BMW 6-cylinder supercharged with petrol and diesel of 3 liters with powers, respectively, of 285 and 249 Cv, both associated with the eight-speed Zf automatic transmission with reduction gear. The permanent all-wheel drive system features a mechanical center differential and electronically controlled front and rear. The first member of the Grenadier family, which should appear in Versilia in mid-October – at the International Off-roader Fair – is the five-door with cockpit for five people that it is 4.93 meters long, 1.93 wide, 2 meters high with a pitch of 2.92 meters. Dimensions, like the line defined by square sections, which should not change even in the case of the variant for seven people and the double cab pick-up. The interior style combines suggestions of the past with modern solutions. Many physical switches are embedded in the linear dashboard, as well as on the aeronautical-style console hanging from the roof, but also digital instrumentation and the 12.3 ”central display of the infotainment system.

RESERVATION – The sales system is original: until October 14th via the link https://ineosgrenadier.com/it/it/segnalaci you can register to be contacted for a priority booking of the Grenadier. Ineos has announced a price of 48,400 pounds for the two-seater variant and 52,000- 54,000 pounds for the five-seater one: at the change they are 56,500 euros and 60,700-63,000 euros. Afterwards, reservations will be open to all but obviously we will have to wait longer for the delivery. Financial and rental formulas are also being defined, as are the sales network and the definitive online purchase methods. Instead, the warranty conditions are already known: three years with roadside assistance and possible intervention by a flying doctor throughout Europe, and the assistance network entrusted to Bosch Car Service and the availability of spare parts in 24 hours. Curiosity: production for the US market will start only in summer 2023, with deliveries expected by the end of that year. Pre-orders have already exceeded the number of 75,000 but those who have done so will have to queue up for European fans. In this too, Ratcliffe is unique.

